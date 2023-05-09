84°F
Courts

Alpine Motel ex-owner to stand trial for deadly fire

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 9, 2023 - 4:31 pm
 
Former Alpine Motel Apartments owner Adolfo Orozco, right, leaves the courtroom with his attorn ...
Former Alpine Motel Apartments owner Adolfo Orozco, right, leaves the courtroom with his attorney Dominic Gentile after a preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. Orozco faces criminal charges in relation to a deadly 2019 fire at the Alpine. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
A Las Vegas judge on Tuesday determined there is enough evidence for the former owner of the Alpine Motel Apartments to stand trial in connection with the fatal 2019 fire at the building, marking the end of a preliminary hearing that has stretched on for more than two years.

Prosecutors had charged Adolfo Orozco with 32 counts in connection with the fire that consumed the apartment building on Dec. 21, 2019, leaving six dead, 13 injured and dozens without shelter.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman ruled Tuesday that there is enough evidence for Orozco to stand trial in District Court on 27 of the charges, including six counts of involuntary manslaughter and 21 counts of disregarding the safety of a person resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

Zimmerman dismissed five counts against Orozco that charged him with destroying evidence, attempting to persuade a witness from testifying and attempting to prevent a person from reporting a crime.

The judge also dismissed all of the charges against property manager Malinda Mier, who prosecutors had accused of failing to fix a back door that was blocked during the blaze, preventing at least one of the victims from escaping.

Orozco was ordered to appear in District Court on May 18.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

