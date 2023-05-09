Alpine Motel ex-owner to stand trial for deadly fire

A Las Vegas judge found there is enough evidence for the apartment building’s former owner to stand trial, but charges against its property manager were dismissed.

Former Alpine Motel Apartments owner Adolfo Orozco, right, leaves the courtroom with his attorney Dominic Gentile after a preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. Orozco faces criminal charges in relation to a deadly 2019 fire at the Alpine. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani delivers his closing statement during a preliminary hearing in the case against Former Alpine Motel Apartments owner Adolfo Orozco at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. Orozco faces criminal charges in relation to a deadly 2019 fire at the Alpine. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Police bodycam footage that was presented as evidence by Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani during a preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, shows Las Vegas police officers helping residents of the Alpine Motel Apartments escape a deadly 2019 fire in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani, center, delivers his closing statement as former Alpine Motel Apartments owner Adolfo Orozco, left, and his attorney Dominic Gentile look on during a preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani delivers his closing statement during a preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. Former Alpine Motel Apartments owner Adolfo Orozco is criminally charged in relation to a deadly 2019 fire at the building. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Former Alpine Motel Apartments owner Adolfo Orozco arrives in the courtroom during a preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Attorney Dominic Gentile, right, representing former Alpine Motel Apartments owner Adolfo Orozco, center, delivers his closing argument during a preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman presides over a preliminary hearing for former Alpine Motel Apartments owner Adolfo Orozco at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. Orozco is criminally charged in relation to a deadly 2019 fire at the Alpine. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Former Alpine Motel Apartments owner Adolfo Orozco, center, and his attorneys Austin Barnum, left, and Dominic Gentile listen as Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman reads the criminal complaints after a preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. Orozco is criminally charged in relation to a deadly 2019 fire at the Alpine. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani delivers his closing statement during a preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Las Vegas. Former Alpine Motel Apartments owner Adolfo Orozco is criminally charged in relation to a deadly 2019 fire at the building. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

A Las Vegas judge on Tuesday determined there is enough evidence for the former owner of the Alpine Motel Apartments to stand trial in connection with the fatal 2019 fire at the building, marking the end of a preliminary hearing that has stretched on for more than two years.

Prosecutors had charged Adolfo Orozco with 32 counts in connection with the fire that consumed the apartment building on Dec. 21, 2019, leaving six dead, 13 injured and dozens without shelter.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman ruled Tuesday that there is enough evidence for Orozco to stand trial in District Court on 27 of the charges, including six counts of involuntary manslaughter and 21 counts of disregarding the safety of a person resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

Zimmerman dismissed five counts against Orozco that charged him with destroying evidence, attempting to persuade a witness from testifying and attempting to prevent a person from reporting a crime.

The judge also dismissed all of the charges against property manager Malinda Mier, who prosecutors had accused of failing to fix a back door that was blocked during the blaze, preventing at least one of the victims from escaping.

Orozco was ordered to appear in District Court on May 18.

