Appeals court upholds dismissal of Cliven Bundy case

Cliven Bundy walks out of the Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas a free man with his wife, Carol, on Jan. 8, 2018. At rear, in a cowboy hat, is their son Ammon. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld a decision to throw out felony conspiracy and weapons charges against Bunkerville rancher Cliven Bundy, two of his sons and another man.

Before U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro’s January 2018 dismissal, which the government appealed, she found that the federal government improperly withheld evidence. Prosecutors had willfully withheld video surveillance, maps and FBI interview information in violation of due process required by the U.S. Constitution, the judge found.

A three-judge panel of the appeals court agreed.

“The panel concluded that the district court, which thoroughly considered the prejudicial effects, did not abuse its discretion in dismissing the indictment with prejudice,” according to a summary included with the 54-page decision. “The panel wrote that lesser sanctions would have given the government an opportunity to strengthen its case at the defendants’ expense, and noted the related need to impose a sanction that will serve to deter future prosecutions from engaging in the same misconduct as occurred here.”

Nevada U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich said that he was still reviewing the decision as of early Thursday afternoon.

Cliven Bundy has been fighting the government for more than 25 years over grazing rights for his cattle. He, his sons and Montana militia leader Ryan Payne were considered the leaders of what the government alleged was a massive conspiracy to assault law enforcement officers a few miles from the Bundy ranch.

An armed standoff occurred after federal agents tried to execute a court order to round up Bundy’s cattle on federal land. The encounter ended without injury after Bureau of Land Management officers called off the roundup.

During arguments before the appeals court in May, Cliven Bundy’s attorney, Larry Klayman, a nationally known conservative lawyer, pointed to testimony in the trial that he said showed misconduct from the prosecutors and entrapment on the part of authorities against the Bundy family.

Klayman lauded Thursday’s decision.

“My client Cliven Bundy, having been forced to endure the emotional distress and physical harm of being arrested and denied bail, being thrown in solitary confinement for no valid reason, denied right of counsel and a speedy trial and then, after about two years of illegal incarceration, had to endure a sham and fraudulent trial, where exculpatory evidence was hidden, prosecutors lied to the presiding judge, and where a whistleblower came forward to disclose that there had been a ‘kill list’ by some agents of the Bureau of Land Management on the heads of the Bundys, is now relieved that this nightmare is over,” Klayman wrote in response to the decision. “As Cliven’s and the family’s lawyer I too am relieved that justice has finally been done.”

Attorney Dan Hill, who represented one of Cliven Bundy’s sons, Ammon, also responded to Thursday’s decision.

“Today’s opinion is the Republic in action,” Hill wrote in an email. “We have courts so that someone can tell the government when it’s done wrong. We had to dig and dig in hearing after hearing for the withheld evidence in this trial. Judge Navarro’s order dismissing the case was righteous, and the Ninth Circuit agreed.”

