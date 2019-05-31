Bail set for Gragson, ex-Las Vegas mayor’s grandson, in fatal wreck

A judge set bail at $250,000 Friday for Scott Gragson, charged in a DUI crash that left one person dead and two injured Thursday in a gated Summerlin community.

This SUV was involved in a fatal crash at the intersection of Granite Ridge and Grey Feather drives in western Las Vegas on Thursday, May 30, 2019. (Courtesy)

Scott Gragson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Scott Russell Gragson, 53, was arrested after a high-speed rollover crash Thursday in The Ridges neighborhood in Summerlin, according to Metropolitan Police Department booking records. Police were called about 4:50 p.m. to the intersection of Granite Ridge and Grey Feather drives, near Flamingo Road and Town Center Drive, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Mike Bechler said.

Gragson faces charges of DUI resulting in death, two counts of DUI resulting in significant bodily harm, and three counts of reckless driving resulting in death or significant bodily harm, according to Clark County Detention Center records.

Should Gragson post bail, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman ordered him to not drink alcohol. He also must surrender his passport, the judge decided.

Outside of court, Gragson’s attorney, David Chesnoff, told reporters: “The only comment I would make is we’re going to do all of our talking in court, and we have a lot of investigating to do of our own.”

The crash occurred when a 2015 Range Rover SVR traveling at a high rate of speed southbound on Granite Ridge Drive failed to maintain control on a left curve south of Grey Feather Drive, according to a preliminary crash report released early Friday by Metro.

The vehicle left the road to the right and rolled before striking several large trees, ejecting three unrestrained back-seat passengers.

A 36-year-old woman died at the scene while a 50-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman suffered serious injuries.

Gragson and a 44­-year-old man in the right front seat suffered minor injuries.

All were transported to University Medical Center.

The collision marks the 49th traffic-­related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction this year.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the name of the deceased passenger after relatives have been notified.

Gragson is the executive vice president of the Las Vegas land division of Colliers International, a large commercial real estate firm, according to the firm’s website.

Gragson is also the grandson of former Las Vegas Mayor Oran Gragson, who served as mayor from 1959 to 1974, and the father of Noah Gragson, a NASCAR Xfinity Series driver.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.