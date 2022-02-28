Bail set for Las Vegas police officer accused of robbing casino

Clark County prosecutor Christopher Laurent said Caleb Rogers also is a suspect in two other armed robberies at valley resorts.

Caleb Rogers, a Las Vegas police officer who is being charged with robbing a casino, at his initial appearance on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Caleb Rogers, a Las Vegas police officer who is being charged with robbing a casino, listens to his attorney at his initial appearance on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022 at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A judge set bail at $250,000 on Monday for a Las Vegas police officer accused of robbing a casino.

Caleb Rogers, 33, appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court for his initial appearance in the case.

Clark County prosecutor Christopher Laurent said Rogers also is a suspect in two other armed robberies at valley resorts. They include recent holdups at Red Rock Resort and Aliante Hotel.

“They have similar MOs,” Laurent said, adding “it appears to be the same person. Metro is currently investigating. He is a danger to the community with that kind of training and knowledge.”

The Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday afternoon that Rogers was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of burglary with a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon.

Police initially were called to a casino in the 4100 block of South Valley View Boulevard at 6:56 a.m. Sunday after a report of a robbery. Hotel security already had detained Rogers, who was off duty at the time, police said. They did not identify the casino.

Rogers, who has been with the department since 2015, was suspended without pay pending the investigation.

“Additional charges may be forthcoming,” police said.

Justice of the Peace Elana Lee Graham set the defendant’s bail on Monday and ordered high level electronic monitoring if he is released.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

