Las Vegas officer faces charges in armed casino robbery

Caleb Rogers (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A Las Vegas police officer has been arrested after allegedly robbing a casino, the Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday afternoon.

Caleb Rogers, 33, was arrested Sunday and jailed on charges of burglary with a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon. Police were initially called to a casino in the 4100 block of South Valley View Boulevard at 6:56 a.m. Sunday morning after a report of a robbery. Hotel security had already detained Rogers, who was off-duty at the time, police said.

Rogers, who has been with the department since 2015, was suspended without pay pending the investigation.

“Additional charges may be forthcoming,” police said.

Steve Grammas, president of Las Vegas Police Protective Association, said in a statement that the organization was aware of Rogers’ arrest.

“While everyone has a presumption of innocence until proven guilty, if these allegations are true, the LVPPA could not be more disappointed and disgusted by the actions of one rogue officer,” he said. “This is not indicative of the excellent work and character that the men and women at LVMPD exemplify on a daily basis.”

