47°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Robberies

Police seek help finding Easter weekend armed robbery suspects

Two women and a man are wanted for an armed robbery at a business about 4:30 p.m. March 30, 202 ...
Two women and a man are wanted for an armed robbery at a business about 4:30 p.m. March 30, 2024, near 3000 East Tropicana Avenue. (Metropolitan Police Department)
More Stories
Las Vegas police look for pair who hit employee, stole from beauty store (Las Vegas Metropolita ...
Las Vegas police look for pair who hit worker, stole from beauty store
Worker hit, loses tooth during Las Vegas retail theft; Police look for suspect
2 sought in robbery, assault at west Las Vegas Valley business
Video shows man killed by Las Vegas police wielded 8-inch knife
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 5, 2024 - 10:51 pm
 

Las Vegas robbery detectives are seeking the public’s help in finding or identifying three suspects involved in an Easter weekend armed robbery.

The two women and one man robbed a business about 4:30 p.m. March 30 near the 3000 block of East Tropicana Avenue.

Descriptions of the three are:

Black female adult, 25-35 years of age, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7, medium build with long black braids and wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and black boots.

A white female adult, 30-40 years of age, 5-foot-8 thin build, red hair, and wearing a blue and white jacket, black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

A white male adult, 40s in age, tattoo on neck, and wearing a blue and black striped shirt, blue shorts and blue shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Metropolitan Police Department commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit go to crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Friday’s high school scores, top performances
recommend 2
LETTER: New school district cellphone policy is paying dividends
recommend 3
LETTER: On urban water use and farming
recommend 4
LETTER: Jesus and Easter
recommend 5
CARTOON: What Putin fears most
recommend 6
EDITORIAL: ‘Virtually no time to prepare’