Police seek help finding Easter weekend armed robbery suspects

The two women and one man robbed a business about 4:30 p.m. March 30 near the 3000 block of East Tropicana Avenue.

Two women and a man are wanted for an armed robbery at a business about 4:30 p.m. March 30, 2024, near 3000 East Tropicana Avenue. (Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas robbery detectives are seeking the public’s help in finding or identifying three suspects involved in an Easter weekend armed robbery.

Descriptions of the three are:

Black female adult, 25-35 years of age, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7, medium build with long black braids and wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans and black boots.

A white female adult, 30-40 years of age, 5-foot-8 thin build, red hair, and wearing a blue and white jacket, black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

A white male adult, 40s in age, tattoo on neck, and wearing a blue and black striped shirt, blue shorts and blue shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Metropolitan Police Department commercial robbery section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit go to crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

