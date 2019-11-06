Brothers sentenced in killing of Las Vegas liquor store clerk

Two brothers were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in storming into a Lee’s Discount Liquor store in 2016 in southwest Las Vegas and gunning down a clerk.

Ray Brown, left, Lee Murray Sykes and Lee Dominic Sykes, the three men accused of the killing of a Lee's Discount Liquor cashier during an armed robbery on April 18, 2016, appear at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 10, 2016. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @Vegas88s)

Matthew Christensen (Reggie Christensen)

Two brothers were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in storming into a Lee’s Discount Liquor store in the southwest Las Vegas Valley and gunning down a clerk.

Lee “Dominic” Sykes, who pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with use of a deadly weapon in the death of 24-year-old Matthew Christensen, was sentenced to spend between 25 and 65 years in prison. Lee “Murray” Sykes, who pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder and robbery charges, was sentenced to 15 to 40 years behind bars.

Ray “Charles” Brown also is charged with murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, first-degree kidnapping, burglary while in possession of a firearm, coercion with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the case. He is awaiting trial.

The April 18, 2016, killing and robbery were captured by a surveillance camera

In a span of about three minutes, the men robbed the store at 8785 W. Warm Springs Road and ordered Christensen to open a safe, which he could not access, police have said.

