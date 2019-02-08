Bunkerville standoff figure wants to interview Trump adviser Stone

Former campaign adviser for President Donald Trump, Roger Stone, leaves federal court in Washington, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. Stone was back in court in the special counsel's Russia investigation as prosecutors say they have recovered "voluminous and complex" potential evidence in the case, including financial records, emails and computer hard drives. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

A conservative internet talk show host and figure in the 2014 Bunkerville standoff wants to interview President Donald Trump adviser Roger Stone while Stone is under federal indictment.

But Pete Santilli, whose YouTube channel has 33,000 subscribers, must first get the OK from U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro to conduct the video interview, according to his Las Vegas lawyer, Chris Rasmussen.

“Santilli looks forward to his audience being able to hear Roger Stone’s side of the events that led up to his arrest and friendship with President Trump,” Rasmussen said in an interview Thursday.

Stone was arrested last month in connection with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Stone is accused of lying to lawmakers, witness tampering and obstructing a congressional investigation.

In September, the judge ordered Santilli to serve two years of supervised release for his plea to a charge of conspiracy to impede or injure a federal officer. The Ohio man, who has interviewed Stone in the past, had been jailed for nearly two years in connection with the Bunkerville standoff.

Prosecutors had alleged that Santilli used his talk show to recruit armed militia members to Cliven Bundy’s ranch during the standoff. Santilli argued he was a journalist covering the armed confrontation.

On Thursday, Rasmussen filed court papers asking the judge to approve the interview. Prosecutors agreed not to take a position in the matter.

Rasmussen said Stone has already agreed to the latest interview, which would be conducted as soon as an approval is granted. As part of his supervised release, Santilli is prohibited from interacting with co-defendants and witnesses in the standoff.

“An interview with Stone would bolster the audience and profile of Santilli and his radio internet show,” Rasmussen wrote in the motion. “Stone is not a convicted felon and was not a co-conspirator in the Bundy Ranch saga in which Santilli plead guilty.”

