CCSD PE teacher accused of lewdness with 6-year-old child posts bail

Christopher Greer, 49, who was arrested on charges of lewdness with a minor under the age of 14, appears in court at the North Las Vegas Justice Court, on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024. Greer worked as a physical education teacher at Cahlan Elementary School in North Las Vegas.

A Clark County School District teacher facing a charge of lewdness with a child under 14 has posted bail, his attorney said in court Thursday.

Christopher Greer, 49, was arrested Monday after North Las Vegas police investigated a report from a mother that her six-year-old daughter had been inappropriately touched by a teacher. He had worked at the school district for 11 years, police said, including six as a physical education teacher at Cahlan Elementary School in North Las Vegas.

“The incident is reported to have occurred at Cahlan Elementary School,” police previously said.

His bail was set at $100,000, according to court records, and jail records indicate he was not in custody Thursday afternoon.

Public defender Rob Schmidt said he believed Greer had posted bail, which court records confirmed, but needed to finish setting up electronic monitoring.

School district officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday afternoon. A woman who answered the phone at the school said the principal and assistant principal were not available and hung up on a reporter.

Greer was arrested at the school, according to a North Las Vegas police report, which said he told police he hadn’t sexually touched any children.

Police said the mother of the child told them she had received a call from a woman at the school who said an investigation had been started into allegations that Greer had “improper contact” with his students. He’d allowed students to sit on his lap, the woman learned, but she didn’t get many details, according to the report.

“When she was advised by the female staff member that no additional details would be provided and that GREER would remain in place during the school’s investigation, she requested to speak with the principal,” police said.

But the principal, Robert Rava, was “extremely vague,” the report said, and that made her more concerned.

After school, the woman spoke with her daughter, who told her Greer had put his hands under her clothing near her genitalia and “that the contact had been occurring for ‘a long time,’” according to the report.

Police said Greer would whisper “bad words” to the child and instruct her not to tell anyone about what was happening.

In an interview, police said the child claimed “Mr. Greer touched the part where she goes pee.”

“She did not tell anyone because she was scared,” police added.

Police said Rava, the principal, had the assistant principal investigate an allegation from a mother that a physical education teacher had girls sit on his lap. The assistant principal identified four students who’d sat on Greer’s lap, the report said, but “none of the girls were asked about additional touching.”

The assistant principal reported the findings to Employment-Management Relations, a school district office. She and Rava told Greer it wasn’t appropriate to let children sit on his lap and he returned to the classroom.

Police said Greer initially denied having students sit on his lap, but said he’d had a “one minute meeting” during which “Rava would not let him speak and just told him he needed better boundaries.”

According to the report, “Greer later admitted the needy kids want affection they do not get at home, so they may crowd around his lap area, but not sit on his lap.”

Police said he eventually told them he let children sit on his lap, but not frequently.

