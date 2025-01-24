54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Courts

CCSD teacher accused of pushing student appears in court

(Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Brett Clarkson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Oris Jones, who pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of his father during an ...
Man sentenced to prison for killing 96-year-old father
Anthony Newton, who's facing the death penalty for a 2016 murder, is led out of a courtroom fol ...
Death penalty trial over 2016 Las Vegas killing ends in hung jury
Erika Covington, left, and Arionna Taylor, who were charged with murder and robbery in the shoo ...
Women sentenced to prison for killing in Las Vegas Strip hotel room
Annette Walker, the mother of Christian Walker, an inmate who died inside a Nevada state prison ...
‘Swept under the rug’: Judge says lawsuit over prisoner’s death can proceed
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2025 - 4:44 pm
 
Updated January 23, 2025 - 4:44 pm

A Clark County School District teacher accused of pushing a student in December appeared in court on Thursday morning.

Mateusz Baran, 47, “forcefully pushed” a student at Sunrise Acres Elementary School, where he worked as a teacher. The student sprained his shoulder, according to the arrest report.

Baran was arrested in December on suspicion of child abuse or neglect.

The student told police that he tripped while lining up to transition to the next class. As he fell backward and was caught by another student, his foot unintentionally kicked a water cup, the arrest report said.

Baran became upset, grabbed the student’s right shoulder, spun him around and “forcefully pushed him to the ground,” police said.

The principal photographed red marks on the student’s shoulder, which police said were consistent with witness descriptions, the arrest report said.

The student wore a sling while speaking to police. The mother said she took him to UMC Quick Care, and that X-rays showed that he had sprained his shoulder, according to the report.

Baran is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 17.

Contact Katie Futterman at kfutterman@reviewjournal.com. Follow @ktfutts on X and @katiefutterman.bsky.social.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES