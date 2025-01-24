CCSD teacher accused of pushing student appears in court

A Clark County School District teacher accused of pushing a student in December appeared in court on Thursday morning.

Mateusz Baran, 47, “forcefully pushed” a student at Sunrise Acres Elementary School, where he worked as a teacher. The student sprained his shoulder, according to the arrest report.

Baran was arrested in December on suspicion of child abuse or neglect.

The student told police that he tripped while lining up to transition to the next class. As he fell backward and was caught by another student, his foot unintentionally kicked a water cup, the arrest report said.

Baran became upset, grabbed the student’s right shoulder, spun him around and “forcefully pushed him to the ground,” police said.

The principal photographed red marks on the student’s shoulder, which police said were consistent with witness descriptions, the arrest report said.

The student wore a sling while speaking to police. The mother said she took him to UMC Quick Care, and that X-rays showed that he had sprained his shoulder, according to the report.

Baran is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 17.

