Couple in Las Vegas court in connection with body found in concrete

A Las Vegas couple is back in court to face charges in connection with the slaying of a 24-year-old model whose body authorities said was found encased in concrete.

Christopher Prestipino, right, charged with murder in the death of a woman whose body was found in a concrete and wooden structure, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas couple is in court Tuesday to face charges in connection with the slaying of a 24-year-old model whose body authorities said was found encased in concrete.

Christopher Prestipino, 45, faces murder and kidnapping charges in the death of Esmeralda Gonzalez, while his girlfriend, faces a charge of harboring, concealing or aiding a felon.

A criminal complaint filed late last week also charges 39-year-old Casandra Garrett with murder and kidnapping. She was arrested in Wisconsin and is awaiting extradition.

Court documents allege that Prestipino and Garrett killed Gonzalez “with a poisonous substance and/or by strangulation.”

Gonzalez, who worked in the adult entertainment industry and had more than 300,000 followers on Instagram, lived about one-tenth of a mile from Prestipino.

Prosecutors have written in court papers that Prestipino took extensive measures to hide Gonzalez’s body after he strangled her and injected her with pool cleaner.

Gonzalez was last seen alive in the pre-dawn hours of May 31, when she was captured on residential surveillance video trying to open the door to a home in the 9000 block of West Torino Avenue, less than two-tenths of a mile from Prestipino’s home.

Prosecutors have alleged that Gonzalez was at Garrett and Prestipino’s residence in the 9000 block of Iron Cactus Ave. and that she was left tied up to a bedpost for an extended period of time before she was killed. She had threatened to call police on Prestipino because of the drugs he had given her, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Mort has denied knowing anything about Gonzalez’s disappearance. But in recorded jail calls before Prestipino was arrested, he “warned her not to speak with anyone,” according to court documents.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.