Third arrest made in death of Las Vegas model

A third person suspected in the death of Esmeralda Gonzalez has been arrested in Wisconsin on murder and kidnapping charges, the Las Vegas Review-Journal has learned.

A criminal complaint filed Thursday charges 39-year-old Casandra Garrett, also known as Casandra Winn, Casandra Bascones, Casandra Tran and Nikki Hart. Authorities suspect she participated in the killing of the 24-year-old model, last seen alive in late May.

Garrett was arrested late Thursday and booked into the Milwaukee County Jail under the name Cassandra Winn, according to the jail’s website.

She faces one count each of conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree kidnapping and murder. The complaint alleges that she and 45-year-old Christopher Prestipino, who was arrested last week, killed Gonzalez “with a poisonous substance and/or by strangulation.” Prestipino faces the same charges.

Prosecutors have written in court papers that Prestipino took extensive measures to hide Gonzalez’s body after he strangled her and injected her with pool cleaner.

Las Vegas homicide detectives last spoke with Garrett about a month ago in Milwaukee, when she was “defensive, argumentative, and denied any knowledge” of Gonzalez’s disappearance, court documents state.

Less than two days later, Garrett told a friend, who later spoke with investigators, about the interview.

“Casandra told her it may have been a sex fetish game that might have gone wrong, but she did not know if the victim was the girl from the flyer the detectives had shown her,” according to a court document.

Prestipino called Garrett’s phone, which had a Las Vegas area code, repeatedly between June 1 and June 11, while his phone utilized cell towers in a desert area near Primm and the California border. He also made multiple calls immediately after he rented a U-Haul truck. On June 14, Prestipino started calling a cellphone with an area code from New Orleans, to which Garrett has ties.

“Investigators believe Casandra Garrett switched her telephone number after disposing of the victim’s body,” the court document indicates.

