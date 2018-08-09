Date set for public review of evidence in Las Vegas chokehold case

The hearing on Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. at the Clark County Government Center, will review evidence presented to a grand jury in the recently dismissed manslaughter case involving a former Las Vegas police officer.

Kenneth Lopera (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A date has been set for a public review of evidence presented to a grand jury in the recently dismissed manslaughter case involving a former Las Vegas police officer.

The ex-officer, Kenneth Lopera, avoided an indictment last month, and the criminal charges in his case were dropped last week.

The review of evidence is scheduled for Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. at the Clark County Government Center, 500 Grand Central Parkway.

Lopera was charged last year with involuntary manslaughter and oppression under color of office in the death of 40-year-old Tashii Brown, but the case was later referred to a grand jury.

Police say Brown was acting erratically in The Venetian around 1 a.m. on May 14 before he began running from officers. After catching him in a parking area outside the casino, Lopera stunned Brown with a Taser seven times and repeatedly punched him before putting him in a chokehold for more than a minute.

Police have said Brown would not have been charged with a crime had he survived. Lopera retired from the police force.

At next month’s review, the public will be able to submit written questions that may be read by an ombudsperson.

