Death penalty phase of Lee’s liquor store murder begins
Jurors who convicted a 26-year-old man in the fatal shooting of a liquor store clerk are set to hear evidence Thursday to decide whether he should be sentenced to death.
Jurors who convicted a 26-year-old man in the fatal shooting of a Las Vegas liquor store clerk are set to hear evidence Thursday to decide whether the killer should receive the death penalty.
The shooting of 24-year-old Matthew Christensen inside the back room of a Lee’s Discount Liquor store was captured on surveillance video.
Ray Charles Brown was convicted Wednesday of nine counts, including murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, first-degree kidnapping, burglary while in possession of a firearm, coercion with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.
Last week, jurors watched the surveillance video of the April 2016 robbery and killing and heard a 911 call from Christensen’s then-pregnant co-worker.
Prosecutors said Brown fired multiple shots that struck Christensen, a part-time employee, who had directed his killer away from his co-workers and to the back of the southwest valley store.
Another armed robber, Lee Dominic Sykes, 24, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, and was sentenced to between 25 and 65 years in prison.
His older brother, Lee Murray Sykes, 26, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and robbery charges, was sentenced to 15 to 40 years behind bars.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.