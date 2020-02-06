Death penalty phase of Lee’s liquor store murder begins

Jurors who convicted a 26-year-old man in the fatal shooting of a liquor store clerk are set to hear evidence Thursday to decide whether he should be sentenced to death.

Ray Charles Brown, accused of fatally shooting Lee's Liquor clerk Matthew Christensen, 24, appears in court as the jury resumed deliberations at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday , Feb. 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Jurors who convicted a 26-year-old man in the fatal shooting of a Las Vegas liquor store clerk are set to hear evidence Thursday to decide whether the killer should receive the death penalty.

The shooting of 24-year-old Matthew Christensen inside the back room of a Lee’s Discount Liquor store was captured on surveillance video.

Ray Charles Brown was convicted Wednesday of nine counts, including murder, robbery with a deadly weapon, first-degree kidnapping, burglary while in possession of a firearm, coercion with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.

Last week, jurors watched the surveillance video of the April 2016 robbery and killing and heard a 911 call from Christensen’s then-pregnant co-worker.

Prosecutors said Brown fired multiple shots that struck Christensen, a part-time employee, who had directed his killer away from his co-workers and to the back of the southwest valley store.

Another armed robber, Lee Dominic Sykes, 24, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, and was sentenced to between 25 and 65 years in prison.

His older brother, Lee Murray Sykes, 26, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and robbery charges, was sentenced to 15 to 40 years behind bars.

