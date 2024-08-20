Defendants accused of killing a man they intended to rob held without bail

Authorities have said Conner Rebolledo thought he was going to have a hookup with one of the defendants, but was shot instead.

Skylar Bailey appears in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. Nava, and Ridout are two of the three suspects accused of murder. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Nathan Nava, left, and Emiley Ridout appear in court at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. Nava and Ridout are two of the three suspects accused of murder. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Three people accused of killing a man they lured for a hookup with a plan to rob him are being held without bail, according to court records and a defense attorney.

Skylar Bailey, 23, Emiley Ridout, 20, and Nathan Nava, 22, face charges of open murder, battery and conspiracy to commit robbery for the death of Conner Rebolledo, 19, in a July shooting at an apartment complex in the 4700 block of Arid Avenue.

Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia ruled Monday that the three defendants would not have bail, according to court minutes.

Attorney Charles Goodwin, who represents Bailey, confirmed they were held without bail. He said the defense presented letters of support from the community.

The defendants are “not monsters,” he said. “This is kind of a one-off” and not what they intended to happen.

Bailey and Nava have children together, according to a Metropolitan Police Department report.

In text messages, Bailey and Ridout, who have the same father, according to police, talked about financial problems that Bailey and Nava had. And they discussed Rebolledo’s Instagram page and the fact that he seemed to like showing off money; Rebolledo worked for a company that refilled ATMs and posted pictures with large amounts of cash.

Police alleged that messages also showed Bailey and Ridout planning the robbery. Metro said Nava and Bailey gave police their phone passcodes.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Giancarlo Pesci said detectives testified about the contents of the phones at the hearing Monday.

A coworker told police that Rebolledo had discussed Ridout — and wanting to meet her to hook up — with him. According to the friend, Rebolledo met Ridout on Instagram in June or just before then.

On July 19, police said, Rebolledo was hoping to meet Ridout.

Asked about whether the defense had a counter-narrative, Goodwin said he could not speak to the facts of the case.

Bailey, Ridout and Nava are scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Sept. 17.

