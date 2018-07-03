Courts

DOC lays out protocol for Nevada’s first execution in 12 years

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2018 - 12:03 pm
 
Updated July 3, 2018 - 4:30 pm

With a week and a day until Nevada’s first execution in a dozen years, the Department of Corrections disclosed its lethal injection procedures on Tuesday, revealing for the first time the planned use of a drug banned in Arizona and decried by civil rights groups across the country.

Scott Dozier, the condemned prisoner, is scheduled to die July 11.

In a one-page press release, prison officials revealed the three drugs to be used in his execution: Midazolam, a sedative, Fentanyl, a painkiller, and Cisatracurium, a paralytic.

Hours earlier, in an emergency petition filed in Carson City, the ACLU of Nevada asked for the prison system to produce public records about the execution procedure.

Dozier waived his appeals nearly two years ago and has maintained his death wish ever since.

The ACLU wants more information than what was disclosed in the protocol released Tuesday afternoon, legal director Amy Rose said.

“There are so many questions left outstanding that releasing a heavily redacted version of the protocol that they should have released several weeks ago,” Rose said. “If anything, it just raises more questions and more concerns.”

At Ely State Prison, where Dozier’s execution is set to take place, Monday marked the retirement of warden Timothy Filson after 28 years with the prison system. Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Santina said another Nevada warden, Isidro Baca, would oversee the killing.

Reached by phone, Filson said he had no concerns about the state’s first execution since 2006. Should Dozier’s wish be carried out, he will be the first inmate to put to death in an $860,000 chamber built in 2016.

“I have full confidence that the execution will go well,” said Filson, who started as warden in Ely in 2015 and worked his last day on Friday. “The protocol is good and Mr. Dozier, when I left last week, was still very cooperative and wanted to go forward. I’m 100 percent convinced that he wants to go through with this. He’s of sound mind, rational and knows what he’s doing.”

Las Vegas Review-Journal requests through corrections officials to speak with Dozier have been denied, and he has not responded to messages sent through a prison email system.

Filson called the timing of his retirement and Dozier’s scheduled execution coincidental.

“It was just a good time to get going,” said Filson, who has witnessed two previous executions. He started working for the prison system on July 2, 1990.

Last month, the state’s Supreme Court ruled that in a November order District Judge Jennifer Togliatti should not have denied the planned use of the paralytic drug to execute Dozier.

Togliatti then signed a new execution warrant.

An attorney for the Department of Corrections has said that the state’s supply of diazepam, an anxiety medication and one of the three drugs in the lethal injection cocktail concocted last year, expired. According to the latest protocol, midazolam replaced diazepam.

Several drug manufacturers have refused to sell midazolam for use in executions.

In late 2016, a few months after Dozier wrote the judge to tell her he wanted his execution carried out, officials in Arizona agreed to stop using midazolam in lethal injections. Using the drug in 2014, an execution took two hours. Reports of an Ohio execution that used the drug the same year described the condemned man as gasping for air and clenching his fists.

Rose said she was “incredibly concerned and disturbed by the fact that NDOC has decided to substitute midazolamn.”

A Clark County jury convicted Dozier in September 2007 of killing 22-year-old Jeremiah Miller at the now-closed La Concha motel. In 2005, Dozier was convicted in Arizona of second-degree murder in another case.

Before a November execution was put on hold, Dozier had requested figs or dates be included in his last meal, according Filson. Neither the former warden nor Santina would reveal what is on the menu next week.

Asked whether he would remain in Ely on July 11, Filson, who owns a home in Las Vegas, responded: “I’m not sure. I might have the news on. Other than that, it’s a sentence from the court, and it’s the obligation of and duty of the Department of Corrections to fulfill that sentence. And this one is what we call the ultimate sentence. I have full confidence in the management at Ely and the Department of Corrections that it will be carried out in a humane and efficient manner under direction from the court.”

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Crime
Robbery suspects apprehended
Four robbery suspects were taken into custody Thursday morning after a vehicle and foot chase that ended in an east Las Vegas neighborhood. The incident began when a person was robbed at gunpoint around 4:45 a.m. near Maryland Parkway and Desert Inn. Officers arriving at the scene tried to stop two vehicles. One vehicle escaped but police chased the second into a neighborhood on Flamingo Road near Mountain Vista Street. Police surrounded the neighborhood and the suspects were apprehended. It looked like one police vehicle was involved in a collision with the suspects' car. One woman suffered an unknown injury and was taken to the hospital in an ambulance. 01:04
Las Vegas police looking for robbery suspects
Two robbers who recently targeted three Las Vegas businesses remained at large Tuesday and police are asking the public to help identify them. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Metro Capt. Jaime Prosser gives update of officer-involved shooting
Metro Capt. Jaime Prosser provides an update about an officer-involved shooting at Radwick Drive and Owens Avenue in the northeast Las Vegas on Thursday. A robbery suspect was shot and killed. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LVMPD Looking For Robbery Suspect
The LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section is attempting to identify the pictured suspect who is responsible for committing robberies to businesses in the southern part of the Las Vegas Valley during the month of May 2018. The suspect enters the business, threatens the employee with a firearm and demands money from the register. The employee complies and the suspect flees the business.
North Las Vegas police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead
North Las Vegas police are investigating a triple shooting that left one man dead at 2500 block of Ellis St., on Friday, June 8, 2018. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
1 dead in shooting at southwest Las Vegas home
A dispute between roommates led to the fatal shooting of one man in the backyard of their southwest Las Vegas Valley home on Monday, April 23, 2018. (Rio Lacanlale/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Bump stock manufacturers under fire
The Justice Department said last month that it had started the process to amend federal firearms regulations to clarify that federal law defines bump stocks as machine guns.
Henderson Police Seek Armed Bank Robbery Suspect
This afternoon a male suspect entered the Bank of America, located at 2638 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, at about 12:40 p.m. As he entered the bank, he pulled a black mask down to conceal his face.The suspect is described as a late-forties to early-fifties white male adult, approximately 5 foot 8 inches to 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 to 180 pounds He was last seen wearing a dark colored beanie, a grayish blue plaid shirt, dark jeans and dark colored shoes. His head was shaved on the sides and the top of his hair was dark in color. Vehicle was described as possibly a gray 2012-2014 four door Ford Focus. The license plates were covered with black tape. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Do not attempt to contact the suspect but call police immediately. Anyone with information is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Sunset Park Homicide (update 2)
LVMPD gives update about suspect in homicide at Sunset Park (Blake Apgar)
Sunset Park Homicide (update)
Update from LVMPD on Sunset Park homicide. Releasing suspect's name (Blake Apgar)
Sunset Park Homicide
Police give details about Sunset Park homicide on Sunday, April 15, 2018. (Blake Apgar)
Security guard thwarts mailbox vandals
A security guard at the Covington at Coronado Ranch apartment complex ended up in the hospital after thwarting a group of mailbox vandals on Monday morning. According to Las Vegas police, about 12:45 a.m. the guard saw a group of people trying to break into mailboxes at the central Las Vegas complex when he confronted them. The group jumped into a vehicle and while trying to flee, struck the guard. The guard was hospitalized with injures that were not life-threatening. The suspects fled and remain at-large.
Las Vegas police looking for robbery suspects
Authorities are looking for three men who police said used a weapon on their victims in a recent string of robberies across the Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Las Vegas police looking for robbery suspects
Authorities are looking for three men who police said used a weapon on their victims in a recent string of robberies across the Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Metro investigates an officer-involved shooting in east Las Vegas
Las Vegas police investigate an officer-involved shooting at Madge Lane and Mabel Road, between Charleston Boulevard and Stewart Avenue, Friday, April 6, 2018, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Robbery Surveillance Video
Police are searching for a man suspected of robbing two Las Vegas clothing stores in one week.
More in Courts
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Courts Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like