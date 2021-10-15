Ex-firefighter pleads guilty to manslaughter in wife’s OD death

A former North Las Vegas firefighter charged with murder in his wife’s overdose death pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter.

Christopher Candito (Henderson Police Department)

Tiffany Slatsky with her son, Cade. Tiffany Slatsky died of a drug overdose in February 2020. Her husband, Christopher Candito, pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter. (Slatsky family)

A former North Las Vegas firefighter charged with murder in his wife’s overdose death pleaded guilty Friday to involuntary manslaughter.

Police have accused 33-year-old Christopher Candito of causing his wife, 25-year-old Tiffany Slatsky, to overdose by giving her morphine at the couple’s Henderson home on Feb. 23, 2020. He was indicted in August on charges of second-degree murder and burglary.

Candito also is accused of stealing Narcan, an opioid-overdose antidote, from a North Las Vegas fire station to give to Slatsky when she began showing overdose symptoms.

According to grand jury testimony, Henderson police and Drug Enforcement Administration agents were probing text messages about suspected drug transactions between Candito and two other firefighters, including a former captain.

The texts also showed messages about a drug-fueled party attended by several North Las Vegas firefighters at the Golden Nugget two days before Slatsky’s death, according to court records.

Henderson police accused Candito of purchasing morphine, ecstasy, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, oxycodone, ketamine and Xanax in 2019 to distribute at the Golden Nugget party, which happened on Feb. 21, 2020, according to his arrest report.

Candito and Slatsky attended the party, drinking and consuming morphine capsules, which led to her overdose, the report said.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Slatsky died from multiple drug intoxication. The drugs included ecstasy, morphine and cocaine.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.