Ex-Las Vegas PE teacher awaits sentencing in threat case

Former St. Viator Catholic School employee Todd Pomeroy appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on May 9, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Lawyers for Todd Pomeroy, a former Catholic school physical education teacher accused of making threats, said Tuesday that they would seek probation for the 57-year-old.

Pomeroy, who remains behind bars on $50,000 bail, pleaded guilty late last week to a gross misdemeanor charge of threatening to cause bodily harm or death to a pupil or school employee. Authorities said he left more than nine voicemails for different staff members between April 13 and April 29.

Deputy Public Defender Tyler Gaston said he would ask a judge to reduce Pomeroy’s bail while he awaits sentencing. As of late Tuesday, the motion had not been filed.

Meanwhile, prosecutors said in court papers that they would drop charges of intimidating an officer, battery on a protected person and disorderly conduct in a separate case. Pomeroy’s agreement also called for prosecutors not to seek charges in connection with a report of threatening employees at a One Nevada Credit Union.

Pomeroy was fired from St. Viator Catholic School in Las Vegas in June 2017, almost two years before he left the voicemails. The messages caused the private school to cancel classes for a day. Pomeroy told police that he often had been drinking when he left the voicemails.

Court records show that Pomeroy’s behavior dates to at least December 2005, when he was arrested after leaving threatening voicemails for the Las Vegas school where he had worked before quitting on Oct. 27, 2005.

His sentencing is slated for July, when Gaston is expected to request probation.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.