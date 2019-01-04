Ex-Nevada guardian to serve up to 40 years behind bars

Former Nevada guardian April Parks, accused of stealing from the hundreds of vulnerable people in her care, was sentenced Friday to between 16 and 40 years in prison.

Former Nevada guardian April Parks gives a statement before being sentenced at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Parks, 53, pleaded guilty in November to exploitation, theft and perjury charges. In handing down the sentence, District Judge Tierra Jones called Parks’ actions “absolutely shocking” and “downright offensive.”

Parks was one of the most active private professional guardians in the region. She often acted as the surrogate decision-maker for 50 to 100 elderly and mentally incapacitated people, called wards, at a given time. As guardian, she had full control of their finances, estates and even medical decisions.

She originally faced more than 200 felony counts.

Parks’ business partner, Mark Simmons, and her husband, Gary Neal Taylor, also were ordered to serve time in prison on Friday.

The judge ordered the three defendants to pay more than $500,000 to their victims.

