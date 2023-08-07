Ex-Raider Damon Arnette sentenced, expresses remorse for Park MGM confrontation

A Las Vegas judge sentenced former Raiders player Damon Arnette to community service after he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors.

Former Raiders player Damon Arnette, left, appears in court with his attorney Ross Goodman, right, to enter a guilty plea in connection with a confrontation last year with Park MGM employees, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A Las Vegas judge sentenced former Raiders player Damon Arnette to community service on Monday for misdemeanor charges in connection with a confrontation last year with Park MGM employees.

“I’m remorseful about everything,” Arnette told reporters following the hearing. “I do have regrets, but I’m not dwelling on it because I’m a better man than what I was.”

Arnette reached a plea deal with prosecutors last week in which he agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault and drawing a deadly weapon, in exchange for a fine and community service. District Judge Ron Israel ordered Arnette to stay out of trouble for 90 days, or face a potential year-long jail sentence.

Israel also ordered Arnette to serve 50 hours of community service and pay a $2,000 fine. He emphasized that Arnette should not be around firearms.

“No guns means no guns,” the judge told Arnette.

Arnette appeared in court wearing a colorful necklace of beads, which he said represented his religion, Santeria. He confirmed that he has been in talks to play for the Dallas Cowboys, but said the court proceedings had to be finalized before the talks could move forward.

“Whatever I do, If I’m blessed enough to get a chance in the NFL then I’m going to kill that,” he said. “If not, I’m still a better person than I was before, so I’m going to kill whatever it is I do.”

Prosecutors had accused Arnette of racking a gun in the midst of a confrontation with Park MGM valet employees on Jan. 28, 2022. A casino valet testified to a grand jury that Arnette became angry with employees and pulled out a gun when they asked him for his identification because he didn’t have a valet ticket to receive his vehicle.

He was indicted by a grand jury in May on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm, nearly a year after prosecutors initially dropped the charges against him.

His defense attorney, Ross Goodman, has argued that Arnette did not point the gun at anyone or give any threats, and he spent about 20 minutes searching for the valet ticket before he was handed back the keys to his car.

