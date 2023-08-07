103°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Courts

Ex-Raider Damon Arnette sentenced, expresses remorse for Park MGM confrontation

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2023 - 12:01 pm
 
Former Raiders player Damon Arnette, left, appears in court with his attorney Ross Goodman, rig ...
Former Raiders player Damon Arnette, left, appears in court with his attorney Ross Goodman, right, to enter a guilty plea in connection with a confrontation last year with Park MGM employees, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Former Raiders player Damon Arnette appears in court to enter a guilty plea in connection with ...
Former Raiders player Damon Arnette appears in court to enter a guilty plea in connection with a confrontation last year with Park MGM employees, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Former Raiders player Damon Arnette appears in court to enter a guilty plea in connection with ...
Former Raiders player Damon Arnette appears in court to enter a guilty plea in connection with a confrontation last year with Park MGM employees, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Former Raiders player Damon Arnette appears in court to enter a guilty plea in connection with ...
Former Raiders player Damon Arnette appears in court to enter a guilty plea in connection with a confrontation last year with Park MGM employees, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Former Raiders player Damon Arnette, left, appears in court with his attorney Ross Goodman, rig ...
Former Raiders player Damon Arnette, left, appears in court with his attorney Ross Goodman, right, to enter a guilty plea in connection with a confrontation last year with Park MGM employees, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Former Raiders player Damon Arnette appears in court to enter a guilty plea in connection with ...
Former Raiders player Damon Arnette appears in court to enter a guilty plea in connection with a confrontation last year with Park MGM employees, at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A Las Vegas judge sentenced former Raiders player Damon Arnette to community service on Monday for misdemeanor charges in connection with a confrontation last year with Park MGM employees.

“I’m remorseful about everything,” Arnette told reporters following the hearing. “I do have regrets, but I’m not dwelling on it because I’m a better man than what I was.”

Arnette reached a plea deal with prosecutors last week in which he agreed to plead guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault and drawing a deadly weapon, in exchange for a fine and community service. District Judge Ron Israel ordered Arnette to stay out of trouble for 90 days, or face a potential year-long jail sentence.

Israel also ordered Arnette to serve 50 hours of community service and pay a $2,000 fine. He emphasized that Arnette should not be around firearms.

“No guns means no guns,” the judge told Arnette.

Arnette appeared in court wearing a colorful necklace of beads, which he said represented his religion, Santeria. He confirmed that he has been in talks to play for the Dallas Cowboys, but said the court proceedings had to be finalized before the talks could move forward.

“Whatever I do, If I’m blessed enough to get a chance in the NFL then I’m going to kill that,” he said. “If not, I’m still a better person than I was before, so I’m going to kill whatever it is I do.”

Prosecutors had accused Arnette of racking a gun in the midst of a confrontation with Park MGM valet employees on Jan. 28, 2022. A casino valet testified to a grand jury that Arnette became angry with employees and pulled out a gun when they asked him for his identification because he didn’t have a valet ticket to receive his vehicle.

He was indicted by a grand jury in May on felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed firearm, nearly a year after prosecutors initially dropped the charges against him.

His defense attorney, Ross Goodman, has argued that Arnette did not point the gun at anyone or give any threats, and he spent about 20 minutes searching for the valet ticket before he was handed back the keys to his car.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.

MOST READ: Raiders
1
Raiders’ new-look, ball-hawking secondary surprise of camp
Raiders’ new-look, ball-hawking secondary surprise of camp
2
Perk for cornerback: Raiders fan dad will finally wear his jersey
Perk for cornerback: Raiders fan dad will finally wear his jersey
3
Raiders report: A rough day at the office for Jimmy Garoppolo
Raiders report: A rough day at the office for Jimmy Garoppolo
4
Raiders lose injured running back for season
Raiders lose injured running back for season
5
Hill: Silver lining for Garoppolo’s struggles? Go back to 2019
Hill: Silver lining for Garoppolo’s struggles? Go back to 2019
Like and follow Vegas Nation
THE LATEST
More stories
Ex-Raider Damon Arnette reaches plea deal in Park MGM confrontation
Ex-Raider Damon Arnette reaches plea deal in Park MGM confrontation
Man sentenced to prison in 2017 Las Vegas double murder
Man sentenced to prison in 2017 Las Vegas double murder
Man, woman receive life sentences in Pahrump torture killing
Man, woman receive life sentences in Pahrump torture killing
Former UFC fighter accused of hotel attack reaches plea deal
Former UFC fighter accused of hotel attack reaches plea deal
Aces player appears in court on domestic violence charges
Aces player appears in court on domestic violence charges
Aces guard arrested in domestic violence investigation
Aces guard arrested in domestic violence investigation