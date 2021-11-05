Raiders CB sued over hit-and-run crash

About a month before Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in a fatal crash, one of his teammates was sued by a woman who claims she was injured in a hit-and-run crash.

Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette responds to questions at Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) warms up during team practice at the Raiders Headquarters at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Heidi Fang

Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette participates during an NFL football minicamp at Raiders headquarters in Henderson on Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

About a month before Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs was involved in a fatal crash, his teammate Damon Arnette was sued by a woman who claims she was injured in a hit-and-run crash.

The lawsuit, which alleges negligence and seeks about $90,000 in damages, also names the team as a defendant. It was filed on Oct. 5 in Clark County District Court.

Arnette’s crash occurred about a year prior, according to the complaint.

The document states that it happened about 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2020 on St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road, near the Raiders Headquarters.

Yaneth Coromoto Casique was northbound on Bermuda when her car was hit by Arnette’s SUV, which was turning right from St. Rose Parkway, according to the lawsuit, which alleges that Arnette was going at least 65 mph and lost control before impact.

The complaint also alleges that Arnette left the scene and that his friend claimed to be the driver.

Eventually, Arnette was “confronted” at the Raiders facility, and he admitted to the crash, according to the lawsuit. It was not immediately clear who confronted him or if Henderson police were involved.

The lawsuit alleges that the woman suffered injuries to her head, shoulder, neck and back, and was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center.

The Raiders referred all comment to their legal counsel.

Ruggs, 22, posted bond and was released from jail Wednesday after making his initial court appearance in Las Vegas in connection with a fiery crash that killed a woman the previous day. He faces charges of DUI resulting in death and reckless driving.

The Raiders released Ruggs from the team on Tuesday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.