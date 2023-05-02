Ex-Raider Henry Ruggs to plead guilty in fatal DUI case

Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs is expected to plead guilty in connection with a DUI crash that left a 23-year-old woman dead in Las Vegas, his lawyers said Tuesday.

Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs, center, waits in court for a hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Attorneys for Ruggs announced a plea agreement on felony DUI charges in connection with a deadly crash in 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Former Raiders player Henry Ruggs is expected to plead guilty in connection with a DUI crash that left a 23-year-old woman dead in Las Vegas, his lawyers said Tuesday.

Ruggs defense attorneys waived his right to a preliminary hearing on Tuesday and said the former wide receiver will plead guilty to a felony charge of DUI resulting in death and a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter. Ruggs did not officially enter a guilty plea on Tuesday, but defense attorney David Chesnoff said that “both pleas will take place in District Court.”

“This is the first step toward a fair resolution to this matter and we look forward to closure for all the parties involved,” Chesnoff and defense attorney Richard Schonfeld said in a statement released following Tuesday’s hearing.

Defense attorneys and prosecutors also agreed for Ruggs to serve a sentence of three to 10 years in prison, although a judge will have the final say on the sentence.

“This resolution is conditioned upon the court accepting the stipulations of the parties,” Chesnoff said during the hearing. “In the event that the court does not accept the stipulations, Mr. Ruggs will be permitted to withdraw his guilty plea, proceed to trial and litigate all issues.”

Ruggs is scheduled to appear in front of District Judge Jennifer Schwartz on May 10.

He initially faced charges of DUI, reckless driving and possession of a firearm while under the influence in connection with a fiery November 2021 crash that killed Tina Tintor and her dog. The criminal case against Ruggs has been repeatedly delayed due to a series of legal challenges since Ruggs’ arrest.

A preliminary hearing, when a judge listens to testimony and determines if there is enough evidence for a defendant to stand trial, was scheduled for Thursday, court records show.

Ruggs is accused of driving up to 156 mph down a residential street seconds before the fatal crash. Prosecutors have said that after the crash his blood alcohol level was 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.