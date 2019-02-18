Former Clark County substitute teacher sentenced to probation

Randall Minyard (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A former Clark County School District substitute teacher has been sentenced to five years probation for sexually motivated coercion, according to court records.

Randall Minyard, 67, was sentenced Thursday in Clark County District Court to the count after submitting an Alford plea in October, which requires a defendant to admit only that prosecutors could prove their case. If he violates the terms of his probation, Minyard could face one to three years in state prison, the documents stated.

A doctor noted he was considered a low risk to re-offend, court documents show.

Minyard was arrested after an incident at Sandy Miller Elementary Magnet School of International Studies in March 2017. Several fifth-grade girls had reported Minyard for making them feel uncomfortable, police said.

Minyard was hired by the school district on Jan. 30, 2017, and was terminated immediately after his arrest, school officials said.

His attorney, Joshua Tomsheck, had previously called the allegations a “very defensible matter.”

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.