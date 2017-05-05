Former Las Vegas security guard sentenced for sexual assault

Jerry Johnson listens to final arguments at the Regional Justice Center on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, in Las Vegas. Johnson, a former hotel security officer, was convicted of sexually assaulting a tourist. (Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chrisklee_jpeg

Jerry Earl Johnson, a former security guard at Wyndham Grand Desert hotel, was convicted of sexually assaulting a tourist, while being acquitted of another allegation during his trial at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 17, 2017. (Miranda Alam/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @miranda_alam

A former security guard was sentenced Friday to 10 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting a female tourist in her hotel room.

Jerry Johnson, 48, was found guilty of sexual assault at a trial in February, while being acquitted of another similar allegation.

Prosecutors alleged that Jerry Earl Johnson took advantage of two drunken women within a month’s span in 2009.

Johnson’s defense attorneys argued throughout the trial that he had been falsely accused twice.

The first allegation was made in February 2009, when a woman said she returned drunk to the Wyndham Grand Desert hotel, near Harmon Avenue and Koval Lane, and a security guard helped her up to her room. She told police the guard then raped her. The jury acquitted Johnson of that charge.

A month later, another woman made similar allegations and said her assailant resembled LL Cool J, prosecutors said. Johnson was convicted in that attack, from which DNA evidence was collected.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.