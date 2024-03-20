Grand jury indicts man accused of stalking Lombardo

A grand jury returned an indictment on Wednesday charging 28-year-old Stanley Weaver with stalking Gov. Joe Lombardo and his family.

Stanley Weaver (Metropolitan Police Department)

Gov. Joe Lombardo (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A grand jury has indicted a man accused of stalking and harassing Gov. Joe Lombardo and his family.

The jury returned the indictment on Wednesday, charging 28-year-old Stanley Weaver II with two counts of aggravated stalking, three counts of stalking with use of the internet, two counts of malicious destruction of property, and first-degree arson.

Weaver is accused of stalking Lombardo and his family over the past few months because he believed that Lombardo killed his upstairs neighbor, Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Dickerson said Wednesday.

Weaver posted videos of his actions on social media and contacted up to a hundred of Lombardo’s step-daughter’s contacts on social media, the prosecutor said.

“Mr. Weaver set out for months, pushing a message out through his various social media profiles, targeting the governor, tagging the governor, and then escalated that to targeting the governor’s family, his daughter, his step-daughter, and doing deep dives on them,” Dickerson said.

His behavior escalated when he posted a video of himself throwing a rock through a car window, and said “he’s going to continue doing it until his message is heard,” Dickerson said.

Dickerson said that Weaver was first stalking his upstairs neighbor, breaking windows in the man’s apartment and yelling “homophobic slurs” at him. When the man moved away, Weaver believed that Lombardo killed his neighbor, even though the man is “very much alive,” Dickerson said.

Weaver’s parents had been living in fear of Weaver’s “psychoses” and “varied unstable mental states,” and worried that he could harm himself or others, Dickerson said.

On March 3, Weaver went to a Las Vegas neighborhood to find the home of a relative of Lombardo’s, and ended up throwing a rock at a home and breaking a window, police said. Dickerson said Wednesday that Lombardo used to live in the house that Weaver found.

He is also accused of attempting to burn down his apartment by starting a fire in his room, directly below his upstairs neighbor’s apartment, Dickerson said.

District Judge Jerry Wiese ordered Weaver to continue to be held in custody with a $1 million bail. Wiese also upheld an order to release Weaver to a mental health facility if he were to post bail.

“We’re requesting such a high bail setting that he will not be able to make it,” Dickerson said.

Weaver has refused to be transferred to multiple hearings in Las Vegas Justice Court. Wiese declined to order Weaver to be transported by any means necessary, and said he would let the District Judge overseeing the case make that ruling.

He is set to appear in court again on March 26.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.