Courts

Hugo’s Cellar manager praises employee charged in MS-13 case

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 16, 2020 - 2:28 pm
 

One of the defendants charged in federal indictments against members and associates of the international gang MS-13 has worked at a popular downtown Las Vegas steakhouse for 20 years.

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that key figures of the gang had been arrested in New York and Nevada.

One of the 13 men charged in Nevada is Las Vegas resident Rosalio Andres Siguenza-Romero, also known as “Tweety.” He has long worked at Hugo’s Cellar inside the Four Queens Hotel, according to a letter from the restaurant’s general manager.

“I’ve had a plethora of employees, but none that match the level of professionalism, respect, courteous, well-mannered and promptness,” Richard Assalone wrote in a letter filed with court documents. “He arrives at work, never complains. Always willing to step up and above to assist co-workers.”

Siguenza-Romero, 40, is in federal custody. He is charged with one count of conspiracy to deal in firearms without a license, one count of dealing in firearms without a license, and one count of possession of an unregistered firearm.

Assalone offered to house Siguenza-Romero as a “third-party custodian” while the case works its way through the court system.

“I’ve lived in this town for 46 years,” Assalone wrote. “Myself professionally, I’ve known Andre for eight years. Being the General Manager, I would love to have all my employees be at the same level as Andre. He is the backbone of our room.”

Prosecutors allege that Siguenza-Romero sold nearly a dozen weapons, some stolen, and two silencers, and that he boasted about being able to obtain more firearms, including a fully automatic AK-47.

The general manager of the restaurant famous for tableside bananas Foster and cherries jubilee painted a picture of Siguenza-Romero far different from the hardened criminals described by Trump and U.S. Attorney General William Barr.

“He is attentive, considerate of others and completes his work with pride daily,” Assalone wrote. “Andre has helped me outside of work without hesitation. Andre has helped others regardless of whom they are.”

The manager also described Siguenza-Romero as “a dedicated, loving father and family man” who speaks about his daughter playing soccer with pride and respect.

“I am honored to work with him and alongside him,” Assalone wrote.

Assalone could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday.

The indictment detailed dates that, but not locations where, Siguenza-Romero sold the weapons. On Dec. 23, Siguenza-Romero sold a Glock 21 .45 ACP semiautomatic handgun, a Taurus Model 85 .38 SPL revolver, and a Romarm/Cugir WASR10 7.62x39mm semiautomatic rifle, prosecutors allege.

According to the indictment, about two weeks later one of the gang’s leaders, Adali Arnulfo Escalante-Trujillo, a “shot caller” also known as “Buchaca”, told an undercover agent that Siguenza-Romero “could get the purchaser whichever firearms the purchaser wished.”

Later in January, Siguenza-Romero sold another person a Ruger Model AR 556 5.56mm semiautomatic rifle, a Sig Sauer P365 9mm semiautomatic handgun, and offered to sell three stolen Heckler & Koch MP5-style semiautomatic rifles, according to the indictment.

He also sold a stolen MKE Model Z-5 9mm semiautomatic rifle, a stolen MKE Model Z-5RS 9mm semiautomatic pistol, a stolen MKE Model Z-43P 5.56mm semiautomatic rifle, an Armscor of the Philippines M1911-A1 FS .45 ACP semiautomatic handgun, and a Springfield Armory IMBEL 1911-A1 .45 ACP semiautomatic handgun.

Trump said key MS-13 figures had been indicted on charges of murder, kidnapping and drug trafficking in Nevada and New York in the last week. In addition, U.S. Attorney Zachary Terwilliger of the Eastern District of Virginia issued the first charge against an alleged MS-13 member for providing material support for terrorists.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

