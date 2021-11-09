Judge begins hearing evidence in murder case stemming from fatal overdose

A Las Vegas judge began hearing evidence Monday in a second-degree murder case stemming from an opioid overdose that left a 21-year-old dead earlier this year.

Aria Styron, 21, accused of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal opioid overdose, appears in court with her defense attorney T. Augustus Clause during her preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Aria Styron, 21, accused of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal opioid overdose, appears in court with her defense attorney T. Augustus Clause during her preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Dr. Ben Murie, Clark County coroner’s office medical examiner, takes the witness stand during Aria Styron, 21, accused of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal opioid overdose, preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Aria Styron, 21, accused of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal opioid overdose, appears in the courtroom during her preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Aria Styron, 21, accused of second-degree murder in connection with a fatal opioid overdose, led into the courtroom during her preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Aria Styron, 21, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. Styron faces charges of second-degree murder and possession of a controlled substance in connection with a woman's fatal overdose in March. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas judge began hearing evidence Monday in a second-degree murder case stemming from an opioid overdose that left a 21-year-old dead earlier this year.

At the conclusion of the preliminary hearing, Justice of the Peace Joseph Sciscento will decide whether there is enough evidence in the case for Aria Styron, also 21, to stand trial. In addition to the murder charge, Styron faces a felony count of selling or transporting a controlled substance.

Styron is accused of selling counterfeit prescription pills that later tested positive for fentanyl to a woman named Adrianna Folks, who died on March 4. Las Vegas police have said that Folks’ father found her dead inside her bedroom.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, is said to be up to 100 times stronger than morphine. More than 170 Nevadans have been killed by the drug this year, according to records maintained by the Metropolitan Police Department.

Monday’s hearing, originally set to begin at 9 a.m., was delayed until the late afternoon due to an unfounded bomb threat that forced a building-wide evacuation at the Regional Justice Center in downtown Las Vegas. It will resume Tuesday morning with testimony from at least three more witnesses.

According to Dr. Ben Murie, a medical examiner for the Clark County coroner’s office who performed Folks’ autopsy, the woman died of fentanyl toxicity. He ruled her manner of death an accident.

In his testimony Monday, the doctor said that 26 nanograms per milliliter of fentanyl had been found in Folks’ blood. Over the course of his career, during which he has performed approximately 400 autopsies, Murie said he has seen cases of lethal doses of fentanyl as low as 3 nanograms per milliliter.

Throughout the hearing, Styron, dressed in dark blue jail garb, nervously bounced her right leg, the chains around her ankles clinking. She has been in custody at the Clark County Detention Center since her arrest on Oct. 21, jail records show.

In cross-examination, Styron’s attorney, T. Augustus Claus, questioned why the doctor did not rule Folks’ death a suicide, pointing to old scars on her body that he said appeared to be self-inflicted and an apparent prior suicide attempt when Folks was a teenager.

“Would it be safe to say that in this particular autopsy of this body, your manner of death came down to largely two choices: either suicide or accident?” Claus asked. “Is that correct?”

“That’s correct,” Dr. Murie said.

Following several objections from prosecutors, the judge allowed Claus to continue his line of questioning but noted that the allegations against his client were focused on “where the fentanyl came from, not whether or how it was ingested.”

The judge also heard from Tasha Olson, a Las Vegas police crime scene analyst who documented the scene of Folks’ overdose. According to Olson, the woman was found dead in a first-floor bedroom of her parents’ home. The door, which had been locked, was damaged after Folks’ father kicked it open to check on his daughter.

A lighter was found in her hand, Olson said, and next to Folks’ body were charred aluminum foil, a paper clip, a toothpick and a partially smoked blue pill, which authorities say was purchased from the defendant.

Authorities have said they believe Folks was aware that she was in possession of pills cut with fentanyl. According to Styron’s arrest report, on the evening before Folks was found dead, she had taken to Reddit, a popular online forum, to highlight her experiences with the drug, writing that she was “nodding” in and out of consciousness.

Still, authorities in Southern Nevada have increasingly been pursuing murder charges against suspects accused of providing fatal drug doses. Styron is at least the third suspect facing such charges this year.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.