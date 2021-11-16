Judge declines to cut bail for man shot by officer at Red Rock loop

A Colorado man who was shot in the leg by law enforcement at the Red Rock Canyon scenic loop appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom Tuesday and had his bail affirmed at $100,000.

Erik Legried, the suspect in the Red Rock OIS from last week, appears in court during a status check at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Erik Legried, left, the suspect in the Red Rock OIS from last week, discusses with his attorneys William Brown, center, and Christopher Mishler, during a status check at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Prosecutor Giancarlo Pesci, center, listens as Defense attorney William Brown, left, representing Erik Legried, right, the suspect in the Red Rock OIS from last week, addresses the court during LegriedÕs status check at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Prosecutor Giancarlo Pesci addresses the court as Erik Legried, right, the suspect in the Red Rock OIS from last week, looks on during LegriedÕs status check at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Erik Legried, the suspect in the Red Rock OIS from last week, discusses with his attorney William Brown during his status check at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Erik Legried, the suspect in the Red Rock OIS from last week, appears in court during a status check at the Regional Justice Center, on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Colorado man who was shot in the leg by law enforcement at the Red Rock Canyon scenic loop Thursday appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom early Tuesday and had his bail affirmed at $100,000.

Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Giancarlo Pesci said during a Las Vegas Justice Court appearance for Erik Legried, 29, that the events leading to Legried’s shooting started when a family member of Legried’s called police prior to 7 a.m. Thursday to report he was suicidal. The Nevada Highway Patrol later found Legried driving a black Toyota Tacoma near the scenic loop visitor center.

“He has mental health issues and was not taking his medicine,” Pesci said. “(A police report) indicates he was driving at a very high rate of speed, crashed into a fence, then the troopers decided to stop him, to help him, told him to wait, and he took off at a high rate of speed. Then, he slammed his (truck) into one of the trooper’s vehicles.”

At least one NHP trooper discharged their firearm at Legried, wounding him in the leg. He was treated at an area hospital, then jailed on multiple felonies, including four counts of battery with a use of a deadly weapon against a first responder and evading arrest.

Pesci told Justice of the Peace Pro-Tem Holly Stoberski that because of Legried’s mental health issues and “dangerous acts,” his bail — set at $100,000 during a Friday court hearing — should remain the same.

“He’s a danger to this community and he’s a danger to law enforcement,” Pesci said.

Legried’s two attorneys, Christopher Mishler and William Brown, asked Stoberski to lower the bail. They said Legried’s mother in Minnesota had arranged for him to receive mental health treatment as a criminal case against him makes his way through the courts.

“They have a mental health screening set up at the Mayo Clinic,” Mishler said. “We’ve talked to him. He is in agreement that is proper. … He is willing to do that.”

The defense attorneys asked the judge to lower bail to $10,000 and impose electronic monitoring. Stoberski, however, kept the bail the same, noting even if Legried were released on bail with electronic monitoring, he would still have to remain in Southern Nevada while charges are pending.

In court, Legried described himself as a debate instructor, artist and musician. A preliminary hearing in the case was set for Nov. 30.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.