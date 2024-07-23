104°F
Judge reconsidering bail for Tupac slaying suspect

Duane Davis, center, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur, and his attorney Carl Arnold, right, appear in court during a status hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
Duane Davis, right, who is accused of orchestrating the 1996 slaying of hip-hop icon Tupac Shakur, listens to his attorney Carl Arnold during a status hearing at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2024 - 11:05 am
 

A Las Vegas judge is again considering whether to let Duane “Keffe D” Davis post bail after he was accused of orchestrating the killing of Tupac Shakur more than 27 years ago.

Last month District Judge Carli Kierny did not allow Davis to post a $112,500 bond premium from Cash Jones, who testified that the money came from the entertainment business. The judge said she wanted to ensure that the bond did not come from Davis’ proceeds from talking about his alleged involvement in the fatal shooting.

Defense attorney Carl Arnold has renewed an effort to allow his client to post bond, arguing that there is no law preventing Davis from profiting off of the alleged crime while he has not yet been convicted.

“This whole order that prevents him from being able to collect money, like I said, it’s an infringement on his right of freedom of speech,” Arnold said during a court hearing Tuesday.

Meanwhile, prosecutors said that Davis is still a threat to the public, and that allowing him to post bond from an unverified source would not address that alleged threat.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo argued that prosecutors have received new evidence, showing a witness who is still alive corroborating that Davis was in Las Vegas the night Shakur was killed.

Prosecutors have alleged that Davis, a member of the South Side Crips, authorized the drive-by shooting that killed Shakur and injured Death Row Records CEO Marion “Suge” Knight, as part of an ongoing feud between the South Side Crips and the Bloods-associated Mob Piru gang.

The Mob Piru gang had ties to Death Row Records, while prosecutors have said that the South Side Crips were associated with Bad Boy Records, a label owned by Sean “Diddy” Combs that represented Christopher “Biggie” Wallace.

The shooting is alleged to have been in retaliation for a fight at the MGM Grand involving Shakur, Knight and Davis’ nephew Orlando Anderson.

DiGiacomo said that the witness, Corey Edwards, gave a statement to police in 2006, stating that he saw Davis with his nephew and two other men in Las Vegas after the fight.

“They were all mad, and talking about getting back at the persons who jumped Anderson,” Edwards told police in 2006, according to court documents filed by prosecutors last week.

Arnold dismissed Edwards’ statement as “unreliable.” Following the hearing, Arnold said Edwards was another South Side Crips members and is Davis’ cousin.

DiGiacomo said prosecutors recently received the evidence as part of a large amount of records regarding the investigation into Wallace’s murder, which happened in Los Angeles six months after Shakur was killed.

Davis spoke out in court at the end of Tuesday’s hearing, verbally attacking prosecutors and the evidence from the Wallace investigation.

“Those boxes should not be allowed,” Davis said. “It’s tainted evidence, everything.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

