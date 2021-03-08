Las Vegas judge sues Nevada discipline panel

Justice of the Peace Melanie Tobiasson has filed a federal lawsuit that accuses the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline of violating her constitutional rights.

Justice of the Peace Melanie Tobiasson presides during the conclusion of a preliminary hearing at the Regional Justice Center on May 22, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A Las Vegas judge facing ethics charges has turned the tables against the state’s judicial oversight board, lodging a federal lawsuit that alleges conspiracy, a continued bias against her and violations of her constitutional rights.

In a 68-page complaint, filed Friday, lawyers for Justice of the Peace Melanie Tobiasson accuse the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline of flouting its own regulations and procedures in an effort to disparage the judge.

“Their actions are Constitutionally violative and were deliberately undertaken to suppress the free speech of a duly elected judge and infringe on her due process rights through contrived, retaliatory means that abused the process against Plaintiff’s rights as an individual, parent and judicial officer,” the lawsuit states. “Defendants’ actions are unconstitutional and directly restrain Plaintiff’s Constitutional rights.

The filing from attorneys Marc Cook and Thomas Sheets alleges defamation, constitutional violations, gender bias, conspiracy and intentional infliction of emotional distress. It mirrors an appeal Tobiasson made with the Nevada Supreme Court last year. She had asked the high court to throw out charges from the commission that alleged she interfered in a murder investigation.

That request was denied, after the Supreme Court decided that the commission should be allowed to pursue charges. Late last year, however, the commission postponed a hearing on eight charges against the judge laid out in 16 separate allegations.

The panel has alleged that Tobiasson urged Metropolitan Police Department detectives to investigate a clothing store where her daughter worked. Tobiasson believed the store was a front for an unlicensed club where teens drank, used drugs and engaged in prostitution.

Her lawyers wrote that the complaint against Tobiasson was “filled with fictionalized theory” and “bereft of factual specifics.”

“The conduct of the NCJD in this matter has demonstrated a denial of even minimal due process from an adjudicatory body, including notice and meaningful opportunity to be heard,” her federal lawsuit alleges. “The loss of office of the Justice of the Peace for any period of time would constitute a grievous loss to the Plaintiff that can never be recouped.”

Officials with the commission have not responded to repeated requests for comment about Tobiasson since the ethics charges were made public.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

