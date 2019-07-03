Las Vegas judge to rule on releasing 200K pounds of seized fireworks

On the eve of Independence Day, a Las Vegas judge is weighing whether to return 200,000 pounds of fireworks to the owner.

Man asks court for the return of 200,000 pounds of fireworks (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Michael Paglia was charged with a misdemeanor fireworks violation last month after Clark County authorities seized the pyrotechnics as contraband in the Cal-Nev-Ari area.

His lawyer, Richard Schonfeld, argued Wednesday before Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Joe Sciscento that the $500,000 worth of property was taken through an illegally executed warrant and said the fireworks would be moved out of the county if they are returned.

“It is absolutely unfair, there is no purpose to it,” Schonfeld said. “This makes absolutely no sense.”

But Chief Deputy District Attorney Jessica Walsh called Paglia’s collection “the Amazon warehouse of fireworks” full of prohibited explosives including cherry bombs, M-80s and M-60s, bottle rockets, Roman candles and others that “shoot into the air and present aerial display.”

Walsh said Paglia, who told authorities he was a wholesaler of the fireworks purchased from China and had done so for eight years, had not obtained proper permits.

“The bulk of the over 200,000 pounds of fireworks (the) defendant was storing in this case are not safe and sane, and rather are found on Clark County’s excluded ‘dangerous firework’ list,” Walsh wrote in court papers.

But Schonfeld argued that authorities continuing to hold the fireworks through the holiday amounted to “interference of commerce.” He said that, if returned, the fireworks would be stored on tribal land.

‘These fireworks are safe,” Schonfeld argued, adding that Paglia’s consumer fireworks were temporarily stored legally. “There is absolutely no basis to continue with detention of this property.”

Sciscento said the seizure was “obviously a financial burden on the defendant,” and pointed out that the fireworks had cleared U.S. Customs.

He indicated he would make a decision in the case later Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

