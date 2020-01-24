Las Vegas jury convicts man in woman’s 2018 rape, murder

A Las Vegas jury convicted a 52-year-old man Friday of first-degree murder and sexual assault in the rape and killing of a woman inside an east valley apartment.

Charles Talley Jr. reacts to a guilty verdict in his murder and sexual assault trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Talley is flanked by his attorneys Clark Patrick and Michael Hyte(K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Kelly Deanne Kazoon, 55, had become homeless after her husband died and, prosecutors said, she was brutally attacked in November 2018.

Jurors deliberated about three hours before returning their verdict in the case against Charles Talley Jr. His sentencing is scheduled for March 5.

Countering arguments from defense attorneys that Kazoon consented to sex with Talley, prosecutors said during the trial that Kazoon likely was dragged down a hallway, her fingernails scratching the carpet.

Pictures from crime scene investigators displayed during closing arguments on Thursday showed blood-spattered walls, a blood-covered countertop and bloody handprints in carpet.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Christopher Hamner argued that Talley savagely beat Kazoon and sexually assaulted her “in a variety of ways.”

The jury also saw images of Kazoon’s bloody face with her eyes bruised and shut. She suffered from multiple injuries, including a fractured jaw, a brain bleed, lacerations in her mouth and contusions in her throat.

Special Public Defender Michael Hyte argued that Talley was intoxicated at the time of the attack, and that he should not be convicted of first-degree murder.

Police found a naked Talley inside the apartment on Nov. 24, 2018, before a dying Kazoon came into view, gasping for air, according to prosecutors.

Kazoon’s husband died in early 2016 after a battle with cancer, and she later walked away from the east Las Vegas home she had shared with him near Nellis Boulevard and Desert Inn Road, family members told the Las Vegas Review-Journal at the time of her death.

After the attack, Kazoon was rushed to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where she died from injuries caused by strangulation and blunt force trauma.

Talley told police that he had known Kazoon for several years and insisted during an interrogation with detectives that their sex was consensual. He claimed to have “blacked out” from alcohol, but prosecutors pointed out that he recalled specific details about the day of the attack.

