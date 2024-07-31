Las Vegas man charged with locking children in dog cage found not competent

Travis Doss was arrested in July 2023 with his wife, after police found two children inside their apartment locked in a dog kennel.

A man arrested on child abuse charges last year after he was accused of locking two children in a dog cage was found not competent to stand trial on Wednesday.

Travis Doss, 31, has pleaded not guilty to nearly 40 child abuse charges, court records show. He was found not competent after a mental health evaluation, although District Judge Christy Craig noted that doctors found a “significant possibility of malingering,” meaning he may be feigning mental illness.

Craig ordered Doss to undergo treatment at a state psychiatric hospital to restore his competency.

Doss was arrested with his wife, 33-year-old Amanda Stamper, on June 11, 2023, after Stamper told a Walgreens employee that her husband was beating his children and was going to kill her. When police arrived at their apartment, they found six of Doss’ children, two who were locked inside a dog kennel.

One of the children inside the cage had bruises all over his body and showed signs of malnourishment, police said.

Stamper pleaded guilty in December to three counts of child abuse, neglect or endangerment, court records show. She was sentenced in February to between seven and 18 years in prison.

