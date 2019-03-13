Las Vegas murder suspect, 14, appears in court

Miguel Magallon, 14, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, March. 13, 2019, in Las Vegas. Magallon was arrested on suspicion of murder in the October death of an 18-year-old man, a shooting that Las Vegas police believe was gang-related. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

The 14-year-old suspect in a gang-related shooting death last year made his initial court appearance Wednesday morning in Las Vegas Justice Court.

Miguel Magallon, the suspect in the Oct. 26 death of 18-year-old Aaron Rodriguez, entered Judge Amy Chelini’s courtroom wearing a dark-blue jail jumpsuit and shackles.

He is facing felony charges of murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder, and discharging a firearm within or from a structure or vehicle.

The charges of murder and discharging a firearm also have a gang crime enhancement, which would add from one to 20 years onto his prison sentence for each charge if he is convicted, according to the state statute.

He was certified as an adult March 4, and formal charges were filed Friday, court records show.

During his brief court appearance Wednesday, a special public defender was appointed to Magallon’s case before he was taken back to the Clark County Detention Center. Another status check in the case was set for April 16.

Further details surrounding the shooting or how police identified Magallon as the suspect were not immediately known, as his arrest report had not been released as of Wednesday morning.

Rodriguez, a North Las Vegas resident, was found lying in the roadway of northbound Pecos Road, near Haddock Avenue, after residents in the area heard gunshots.

He was taken to University Medical Center but died of multiple gunshot wounds at the hospital, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Clark County School District officials have said they could neither confirm nor deny whether Magallon, who had turned 14 just two months before the shooting, was enrolled as a student.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.