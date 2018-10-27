Shooting in northeast Las Vegas leaves 1 man dead

Las Vegas police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the northeast valley late Friday night.

Officers were called to the scene near Pecos Road and Carey Avenue around 11:45 p.m. Friday, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson said Friday night.

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, he said.

He was taken to University Medical Center, where he later died, Johansson said Saturday morning.

Metro homicide detectives are investigating the shooting. Further information was not immediately available.

