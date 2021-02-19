Las Vegas murder suspect focus of ‘Dateline’ series ‘The Widower’

Thomas Randolph, whose murder conviction and death sentence were recently overturned, is the focus of a “Dateline” series airing this week on NBC.

Thomas Randolph, wearing a Tony Romo jersey, leaves the courtroom after appearing during his trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas in June 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man whose murder conviction and death sentence were recently overturned is the focus of a three-part docuseries airing on “Dateline” this week.

On Friday, a judge ordered Thomas Randolph back in court next month, when a new trial date could be set.

The first episode of the NBC series, titled “The Widower,” aired Thursday, with the next two episodes scheduled to air Friday and Saturday. The series features jailhouse interviews with Randolph, testimony from his 2017 trial and crime scene footage.

In December, the Nevada Supreme Court reversed his conviction and ordered a new trial.

Randolph, now 65, was convicted in 2017 of two counts of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and one count of conspiracy to commit murder in the 2008 deaths of his wife, Sharon Causse, and the man prosecutors said he hired to kill her, Michael James Miller.

At trial, prosecutors pointed to similarities between the two killings and the death of Randolph’s second wife in Utah.

In a unanimous decision, the high court decided that a jury should not have heard that evidence, which justices called “problematic,” because Randolph was acquitted in the 1986 death of Becky Randolph.

Four of Randolph’s previous wives were dead when he went to trial for the Las Vegas killings.

His second wife’s death was initially considered a suicide, but Utah authorities ultimately charged Randolph with her murder based on information from one of his former friends, whom he later tried to have killed. Randolph pleaded guilty to felony witness tampering, but a Utah jury acquitted him of murder in 1989.

After his sixth wife was found dead in the couple’s northwest valley home, Randolph told Metropolitan Police Department investigators that he noticed a man in a black ski mask after finding his wife shot in the head in May 2008. He brushed up against the man and shot him five times, he said.

Randolph was arrested in the double homicide in January 2009, and it took more than eight years for the case to go to trial. Prosecutors said Randolph stood to gain upward of $360,000 in insurance money after Causse’s death.

