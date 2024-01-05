Las Vegas restaurant owner gets 3-year sentence for tax evasion

In addition to the prison sentence, United States District Judge Andrew P. Gordon ordered Gil to serve three years of supervised release and to pay $2,228,943.65 in restitution.

A Nevada restaurant owner has been sentenced to just over three years in prison for skimming $5 million dollars in cash sales and filing false federal income tax returns with an overall tax loss of $1.6 million dollars over a five-year period.

Department of Justice officials made the announcement Thursday in a news release.

In addition to the prison sentence, United States District Judge Andrew P. Gordon ordered Gil to serve three years of supervised release and to pay $2,228,943.65 in restitution.

According to court documents, Raul Gil, 64, owned and operated three Casa Don Juan restaurants in Las Vegas.

From 2014 through 2018, Gil instructed his manager/internal bookkeeper to create false sales numbers for his restaurants that under reported cash sales at the restaurants by approximately $5.1 million. Then, Gil provided the false sales records to an outside tax return preparer who prepared his federal income tax returns.

In July 2018, during an audit, DOJ prosecutors said Gil instructed his accountant to provide to the IRS false profit and loss statements that matched the figures reported on the tax returns. Gil also directed his bookkeeper to provide to the IRS false daily cash and sales reports purportedly printed from the restaurants’ point-of-sale systems. During interviews with the IRS, Gil falsely stated to the revenue agent conducting the audit, and later to IRS-Criminal Investigation special agents, that the falsified daily cash reports and point-of-sale records were accurate.

Gil plead guilty in tax evasion in August 2022.

In total, Gil caused a tax loss to the IRS of approximately $1.6 million.