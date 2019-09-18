Las Vegas synagogue plot suspect appears in federal court

The man authorities accused of plotting to attack a Las Vegas synagogue appeared in federal court Wednesday morning and pleaded not guilty.

Conor Climo (LinkedIn)

A Las Vegas man accused of plotting to attack a Las Vegas synagogue appeared in federal court Wednesday morning and pleaded not guilty.

Conor Climo, 23, was indicted last week on a federal weapons charge. Federal agents arrested him in August after bomb-making materials were found in his home

Prosecutors allege that Climo had been communicating with members of a white supremacist group about plans to attack a local synagogue, an Anti-Defamation League office and a downtown Las Vegas bar that Climo believed welcomed the LGBTQ community.

According to a criminal complaint, Climo also had discussed those plots with an undercover agent and informant.

Climo faces one count of possession of an unregistered firearm, which refers to destructive devices found in his home that were not registered to him in the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record, court records show.

He remains in federal custody. A trial is set for November.

