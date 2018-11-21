Las Vegas woman sentenced for crash that killed 8-year-old boy

A Las Vegas woman must serve up to 65 years behind bars for a DUI crash that killed 8-year-old Levi Echenique and injured his parents.

A Las Vegas woman must serve up to 65 years behind bars for a DUI crash that killed 8-year-old Levi Echenique and injured his parents, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Aylin Alderette, 25, had marijuana in her system when she drove more than 100 mph and slammed her car into the Echenique family’s vehicle on Aug. 31 near Harmon and Eastern avenues.

During an hourlong sentencing hearing, Levi’s family wore T-shirts that read “For the Love of Levi.”

“He was a star, getting brighter every year,” said his father, Jose Echenique.

Toxicology results showed that Alderette was under the influence of marijuana, authorities said. An arrest report stated that Alderette demonstrated “slow reflexes by only slowing down to 81 mph for a red light that had been red for approximately three seconds.”

Alderette wept throughout the proceeding, at times speaking over the boy’s family to say, “I am so sorry.”

Levi would have turned 9 on Saturday.

His older brother, 12-year-old Joey, told District Judge Michelle Leavitt: “The best birthday present my brother could get is the max sentence” for Alderette.

Leavitt ordered Alderette to serve a minimum of 26 years in prison before she is eligible for parole, the maximum possible sentence for second-degree murder and two counts of DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm.

