103°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Courts

Lawsuit: Elderly patient abandoned on side of road after hospital discharge

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 23, 2023 - 6:00 am
 
Updated July 23, 2023 - 7:47 am
Carlos Sanchez, 61, left, and his son, Jacob Edward Delgado, 23, walk to a bus stop after  ...
Carlos Sanchez, 61, left, and his son, Jacob Edward Delgado, 23, walk to a bus stop after Sanchez was released from North Vista Hospital's psychiatric ward Friday, March 9, 2018. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

A 65-year-old woman was abandoned on the side of the road in sweltering heat after being discharged from a North Las Vegas hospital last summer, according to a new medical malpractice lawsuit.

Nancy Mando was released from North Vista Hospital around 1:40 p.m. on July 12, 2022, and put into a vehicle for transport to a recovery facility. Her family was not told about the transfer, according to a complaint filed this month in District Court.

Mando had been receiving treatment the past two months for symptoms consistent with “schizophrenia and psychiatric complaints,” the lawsuit said.

It said that Dr. Kevin Bernstein approved Mando’s discharge from North Vista and subsequent transfer to Journey to Recovery, near Lake Mead Boulevard and Civic Center Drive in North Las Vegas. Registered nurse Christopher Nojadera then completed the paperwork for her transfer, the lawsuit said.

Journey to Recovery, which the complaint described as a rehabilitation and mental health facility, sent a driver to pick up Mando.

Two hours later, she was found on the sidewalk with no identification, wearing only a robe and no memory of how she got there. The high temperature that day was 111 degrees.

The complaint included two attached letters written by medical professionals who offered their opinions on how the hospital and staff erred in their handling of Mando’s care.

Mando was under the guardianship of her daughter, according to one letter, and did not have the capacity to sign herself out of the hospital. Her discharge should have been approved by Mando’s daughter.

She was taken to Valley Hospital Medical Center and treated in the intensive care unit for two to three days after being described as hypothermic upon arrival. Mando was later transferred to a skilled nursing facility.

North Vista, Bernstein, Nojadera and Journey to Recovery were named as defendants. They were accused of negligence and elder abuse in the complaint.

The recovery facility is listed as a DUI school on the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles website. A call Friday to the phone number listed online for Journey to Recovery resulted in an automated message saying that the number was no longer in service.

North Vista Hospital declined to comment Monday or say whether Bernstein and Nojadera were still employed by the hospital.

Mando’s attorney Jerome Bowen could not be reached for comment.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Man, woman receive life sentences in Pahrump torture killing
Man, woman receive life sentences in Pahrump torture killing
2
2 women found dead hiking at Valley of Fire State Park on Saturday
2 women found dead hiking at Valley of Fire State Park on Saturday
3
‘It’s been a great journey’: Smith discusses trade from Knights
‘It’s been a great journey’: Smith discusses trade from Knights
4
No injuries reported from fire on roof of Fontainebleau
No injuries reported from fire on roof of Fontainebleau
5
The Las Vegas Sphere’s displays, so far — PHOTOS
The Las Vegas Sphere’s displays, so far — PHOTOS
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Lawsuit: Woman trapped in burning group home because of negligence
Lawsuit: Woman trapped in burning group home because of negligence
Mother of slain doctor testifies at hearing: ‘I do not understand what happened’
Mother of slain doctor testifies at hearing: ‘I do not understand what happened’
CCSD renewed contract with teacher accused of ‘disturbing’ conduct
CCSD renewed contract with teacher accused of ‘disturbing’ conduct
Pain doctor faces charges of over-prescribing fentanyl, other opioids
Pain doctor faces charges of over-prescribing fentanyl, other opioids
911 calls capture morning 3 people found dead in apartment
911 calls capture morning 3 people found dead in apartment
Man accused of hate crime to undergo mental health evaluation
Man accused of hate crime to undergo mental health evaluation