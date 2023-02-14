Lawsuit filed against physical therapist accused of lewdness with patients

A woman has filed a lawsuit against a North Las Vegas physical therapist arrested this month on open and gross lewdness charges.

Brady Powell (Metropolitan Police Department)

A woman filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against a North Las Vegas physical therapist, alleging he inappropriately touched her during an appointment last year.

Brady Powell, a physical therapist at Premier Physical Therapy and Sports Performance, was arrested Feb. 1 and charged with two gross misdemeanor counts of open or gross lewdness. In August and September, two women told police that Powell had rubbed his crotch against them during their physical therapy appointments, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department arrest report.

On Monday, Morgan Dent and her husband, Jacob Dent, sued Powell and the physical therapy clinic.

The complaint filed by attorneys Robert Eglet, Tracy Eglet and Danielle Miller alleges that on four separate occasions during Morgan Dent’s physical therapy sessions in August, Powell inappropriately touched her, and on one occasion he intentionally exposed his genitals to her.

The lawsuit alleges that because of Powell’s open and gross lewdness, Dent “felt violated, disgusted, and embarrassed, and continues to suffer from post-traumatic stress, anxiety, and difficulty sleeping with nightmares and flashbacks of the indecent exposure and nonconsensual sexual touching.”

The complaint also alleges that Powell assaulted Dent, negligently and intentionally inflicted emotional distress on her, and that the clinic was negligent in hiring Powell. A LinkedIn account for Powell identifies him as a managing partner of the physical therapy clinic.

Powell’s criminal defense attorney, Dominic Gentile, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Dent and her husband are seeking damages including medical costs, past and future pain, suffering and mental anguish, compensatory damages, special damages and punitive damages.

According to Powell’s arrest report, one of the women who reported him to police, whose name was redacted from the document, said Powell had rubbed his legs and crotch against her elbow and massaged her upper buttocks area, “which was something he had never done.”

The second woman to report Powell said she was lying on her side when Powell pulled her head and neck toward his crotch multiple times, and that she could feel his genitals through his pants, the report said.

The woman said Powell “would often ‘bump’ into her” during appointments, and that he had briefly unzipped his pants during a massage in September, according to the report.

An officer who authored the report noted that “it was clear to both women, he was getting sexual gratification from the touching,” the report said.

Powell was released from the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center after posting bail, court records show. A preliminary hearing in the criminal case is scheduled for April 13.

