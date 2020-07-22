Lawyer questions mental health of man charged in ‘thrill killing’

A lawyer for a man accused in what Las Vegas police described as a “thrill killing” expressed concern about the defendant’s mental health Wednesday.

Defense attorney Alzora Jackson speaks with Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman on behalf of Noah Green at the Regional Justice Center, in Las Vegas on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. Las Vegas resident Noah Green, 21, was arrested Saturday on charges of murder and attempted murder. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Noah Green, 21, was quarantined at the Clark County Detention Center, where he is being held without bail, and did not appear for a court hearing, but his lawyer said she had spoken to him via videoconference.

“I have some concerns regarding his ability to be competent at this time,” Deputy Special Public Defender Alzora Jackson said, adding that she also had met with Green’s mother and father.

Police said a jogger found the body of 48-year-old Brent Lloyd, with a gunshot wound to his head, on July 13 on a sidewalk near the Pinar Del Rio apartments at Decatur Boulevard and Pennwood Avenue.

A distant surveillance camera caught video of the unprovoked attack, which authorities have called a “thrill killing.”

Police also said they found videos of two random shootings on Green’s cellphone, filmed from the shooter’s perspective. One showed Lloyd being shot as he slept.

Green, who faces one count each of murder with a deadly weapon and attempted murder with a deadly weapon, also is suspected of randomly shooting another man in the chest as he walked his dog days later.

Late on the night of July 15, someone called 911 from a home near the same intersection where Lloyd was shot. The caller, identified in Green’s arrest report as Wilbur Salibad, told police he had been shot while walking his dog at Potosi Park.

Investigators found surveillance footage of a man running through the area toward the Villas at Painted Desert apartments, just two minutes before Salibad called police from his home.

Detectives went to the apartments and spoke with a maintenance worker, who said he recognized the man in the surveillance footage as a resident. The maintenance worker said he had seen the man in the parking lot with a gun and a gun holster, according to police, and detectives determined that Green lived there.

On Thursday, detectives watched Green as he walked through the apartment complex, “looking over his shoulder, checking car windows, and (appearing) to talk to himself,” according to an arrest report. Police watched as he stared over a wall in the complex’s parking lot toward a nearby gas station for about 30 minutes.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman ordered Green in court Aug. 12, saying she wanted Jackson to consult with Green, his family and mental health workers.

“I would wonder if he had mental health issues, just due to reading the arrest report,” Zimmerman said.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.