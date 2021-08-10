104°F
Courts

Lawyers for death row inmate Zane Floyd reveal clemency request

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 10, 2021 - 1:25 pm
 
Updated August 10, 2021 - 2:18 pm
Zane Floyd (Nevada Department of Corrections)
Zane Floyd (Nevada Department of Corrections)
Zane Floyd police mug shot following Albertsons shooting spree (Metropolitan Police Department)
Zane Floyd police mug shot following Albertsons shooting spree (Metropolitan Police Department)

Lawyers for condemned prisoner Zane Floyd, convicted in a Las Vegas grocery store massacre, filed court papers Tuesday detailing for the first time a request to commute his death sentence.

Floyd’s federal public defenders argue that he suffered from brain damage caused by fetal alcohol spectrum disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder from his time in the military, and that he endured violent abuse from his stepfather as a child.

“While Zane committed an unspeakable act, he is not an irredeemable person,” the petition states. “He did not choose to be born with FASD, he did not choose to be mentally and physically abused by his parents, nor did he choose to suffer from PTSD.”

Now 45, he received the death sentence after killing four and seriously wounding another in a 1999 shooting at an Albertsons on West Sahara Avenue.

A clemency petition requesting a September hearing includes more than 300 pages of exhibits and a 20-minute video featuring Floyd’s biological father. The lawyers requested a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A jury convicted Floyd about a year after he used a 12-gauge shotgun to fatally shoot four employees — Lucy Tarantino, 60, Thomas Darnell, 40, Chuck Leos, 40, and Dennis “Troy” Sargent, 31 — inside the grocery store. Zachary Emenegger, 21, was shot twice but survived after playing dead.

Floyd also was found guilty of repeatedly raping a woman in a guesthouse at his parents’ home before the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Ferrara at dferrara@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-1039. Follow @randompoker on Twitter.

