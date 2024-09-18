71°F
Courts

Alleged gang member accused of 4 Las Vegas killings appears in court

Michael Coleman, the accused killer in four different slayings in the Las Vegas Valley between 2021 and 2022, appears in court for an initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Jason Johansson briefs the media on the connection of homicide suspect Michael Coleman to three additional homicides on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Jason Johansson briefs the media on the connection of homicide suspect Michael Coleman to three additional homicides on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Michael Coleman, the accused killer in four different slayings in the Las Vegas Valley between 2021 and 2022, appears in court for an initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 18, 2024 - 9:54 am
 
Updated September 18, 2024 - 10:04 am

A Las Vegas judge on Wednesday ordered a man accused in four separate killings since 2021 to remain in custody without bail.

The Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday that Michael Coleman, a 40-year-old alleged member of the Rollin’ 60s Crips gang, was tied to the four killings. He is accused of threatening and killing people who owed money to another man, Carl Chester, who himself was fatally shot in March.

Coleman made a brief initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Wednesday morning, wearing a dark blue Clark County Detention Center uniform.

Justice of the Peace Rebecca Saxe said there was probable cause for his arrest. She said he will remain in custody without bail, but attorneys will have a chance to argue bail at a later date.

Neither prosecutors or a public defender made any statements during the court hearing Wednesday.

A group of victim family members attended the hearing, but declined to speak with a reporter afterward.

Police said Coleman killed Benjamin McCarty Jr., 49, in May 2021; Marcus Larry, 39, in November 2021; William Hill Jr., 54, in November 2022; and Kidada Stewart, 48, in February 2023.

He is facing charges of attempted murder, three counts of murder with a deadly weapon, and three counts of conspiracy to commit murder, court records show.

Coleman is set to appear in court again on Sept. 23.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240.

