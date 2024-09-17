80°F
Metro police to discuss arrest of suspect linked to four homicides

FILE - Metro Homicide Lieutenant Jason Johansson gives a briefing on a shooting that left a wom ...
FILE - Metro Homicide Lieutenant Jason Johansson gives a briefing on a shooting that left a woman dead and a man in critical condition in the parking lot of an Avis rental car office on West Sahara Avenue on August 3, 2024. (Estelle Atkinson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 17, 2024 - 2:02 pm
 
Updated September 17, 2024 - 2:09 pm

Las Vegas police have made an arrest of a suspect who may be linked to four homicides.

Homicide Lt. Jason Johansson is to brief the media later Tuesday afternoon about the arrest and the links to homicides between 2021 and 2023, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

