Metro police to discuss arrest of suspect linked to four homicides

The homicides occurred between 2021 and 2023, according to a Metro news release.

More teens sent to juvenile detention for fatal beating of Rancho student

FILE - Metro Homicide Lieutenant Jason Johansson gives a briefing on a shooting that left a woman dead and a man in critical condition in the parking lot of an Avis rental car office on West Sahara Avenue on August 3, 2024. (Estelle Atkinson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police have made an arrest of a suspect who may be linked to four homicides.

Homicide Lt. Jason Johansson is to brief the media later Tuesday afternoon about the arrest and the links to homicides between 2021 and 2023, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.