Metro police to discuss arrest of suspect linked to four homicides
The homicides occurred between 2021 and 2023, according to a Metro news release.
Las Vegas police have made an arrest of a suspect who may be linked to four homicides.
Homicide Lt. Jason Johansson is to brief the media later Tuesday afternoon about the arrest and the links to homicides between 2021 and 2023, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.
No other details have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
