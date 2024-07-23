May fatal shooting may have been retaliation for 2022 killing, police say

At least some of the suspects had a history with the victim, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Metro police units at the scene of a fatal shooting in the 7300 block of Prairie Falcon Road near Buffalo Road, south of Cheyenne Avenue on Saturday, May 18, 2024. Police said one person died and two were injured. (Brett Steidler/Review-Journal)

Metro police remain at the scene of a triple shooting in the 7300 block of Prairie Falcon Road as of 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2024. (Ricardo Torres-Cortez/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A May shooting that left one man dead and injured two other people may have been in retaliation for a 2022 fatal shooting, according to a police report released Tuesday.

At about 4 p.m. May 18, the Metropolitan Police Department got calls about a shooting in the 7300 block of Prairie Falcon Road, near Tenaya Way and Smoke Ranch Road. Carl Chester, 41, was killed. A 3-year-old boy and Marcellis Brown, Chester’s brother, also were shot.

The May 18 shooting occurred after a birthday party Chester’s family held at the Sky Zone on Prairie Falcon Road. As Chester, Brown and the 3-year-old boy left, they were “ambushed” and shot by two men, police said.

Police have accused five men — Keveon Glenn, Monroe Jones, Michael Mays, Tyree Mays and William Emmerson Hill, III — of committing the shooting. They are facing murder and attempted murder charges.

At least some of the suspects had a history with Chester, police alleged in a declaration of warrant or summons report released by the Las Vegas Justice Court.

In November 2022, William Hill was killed in front of his house. Chester “was directly involved in the planning of the murder,” Metro alleged.

William Emmerson Hill, III, was Hill’s son. Michael Mays was Hill’s brother and police believe Tyree Mays is Michael Mays’ son, according to the report.

Chester also had orchestrated three other murders and one attempted murder, Metro said in the report, and was part of an ongoing investigation.

Police think the killings were tied to “a money fraud scheme” and the 004 Hoodsmen gang.

Metro said it believes Chester “was targeted and killed due to his involvement in the murder of William Hill and other 004 Hoodsmen gang members.”

At the time Hill was killed, Michael Mays told detectives that Chester had threatened his family, police said. But Metro said he didn’t cooperate with the investigation.

After the May killing, Jones, who initially claimed not to be involved, called William Hill’s widow, police said. She called one of the detectives investigating the shooting about 15 minutes after it happened. When the detective called her back, she said she had been notified of the shooting and wanted to confirm Chester was dead, according to the report.

On Jones’ phone, police said they found photos of Chester’s body lying in the street.

