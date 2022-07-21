Man accused of triggering panic on Strip was upset with security, police say

A man accused of triggering false reports of an active shooter throughout the tourist corridor had been upset for being kicked out of a Strip property, police alleged in his arrest report.

Bradley Thompson (Metropolitan Police Department)

A man accused of breaking glass with rocks at a Strip resort, triggering false reports of an active shooter throughout the tourist corridor, had been upset for being kicked out of the property, police alleged in his arrest report.

Bradley Thompson, 42, remained at the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday on one misdemeanor count of destruction of property.

The Washington state resident’s bail was set at $2,000, and he was ordered to stay away from the Strip.

Thompson did not have a listed attorney.

MGM Grand security had trespassed Thompson on Saturday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department, which did not disclose the reason.

Thompson returned to the property’s valet area later that night and started to throw “medium-sized rocks” at glass in the valet area, shattering the glass and causing about $2,000 in damage, police said.

A bystander held Thompson before the property’s security arrived, police said.

The bang of the broken glass caused panic through other Strip properties, where videos posted on social media captured scenes of people running.

Thompson suffered cuts to his face that he said were caused by being tackled by security.

Authorities reported one minor injury.

Thompson is next expected in court on Aug. 3.

A previous version of this story misstated the suspect’s name.

