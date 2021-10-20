Man accused of writing to-do list for roommate’s murder appears in court

Christopher Berrios, 55, is accused of killing 46-year-old Bernard Robledo at the Las Vegas home they shared and dumping his body in a recycling bin in September

Christopher Berrios, charged with murder in the death of his roommate, and who police said left a to-do list for the killing, led into the courtroom during a bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Christopher Berrios, center, charged with murder in the death of his roommate, and who police said left a to-do list for the killing, and his attorney Conor Slife, left, appear in court during a bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center, on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A man who police say created a to-do list before killing his roommate appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Christopher Berrios, 55, was extradited from California and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Sunday, jail records show. Berrios wore black hand-restraint gloves as multiple officers escorted him into the courtroom.

Berrios’ attorney, Conor Slife, requested a later hearing on Berrios’ bail. Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia set a preliminary hearing in the case for Dec. 7.

The body of Berrios’ roommate, 46-year-old Bernard Robledo, was found Sept. 4 in a recycling bin behind his home on the 1500 block of Arville Street, the Metropolitan Police Department has said. Berrios was later arrested in Hayward, California.

Robledo’s family told police they hadn’t heard from him since Sept. 2, and when they went to his house to investigate, the family reported finding his remains in a recycling bin. He was wrapped in spray foam insulator, according to Berrios’ arrest report.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled that Robledo died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Documents with Robledo and Berrios’ names were found inside the home, along with a notebook titled “Henchmen, The Christopher Berrios Story,” police wrote in the arrest report.

Police found this note on the last page: “Back of the head — Immediately drag him to garage. Strip phone, keys, money, destroy phone,” the report said. There was also a note to “get rid of truck,” “wipe any prints,” and “get rid of body.”

Investigators said they believe Robledo was killed in the home’s dining room, where blood was found on chairs, tables, walls and the floor. A gun cleaning kit was found, but police said there was no gun in the home. A hacksaw and two saw blades with blood on them were also in the dining room, the report said.

Berrios remained in the detention center on Wednesday without bail, jail records show.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.