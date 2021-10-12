Murder suspect made list for hiding roommate’s body, report says

A man suspected of murdering his roommate last month left a to-do list for the killing in a notebook with his name on it, according to an arrest warrant released Tuesday.

Christopher Berrios is accused of killing 46-year-old Bernard Robledo, who was found Sept. 4 in a recycling bin behind his home on the 1500 block of Arville Street, according to a report from the Metropolitan Police Department. Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Tuesday that Berrios had been arrested in Hayward, California.

Robledo’s family told police they hadn’t heard from him since Sept. 2, and when they went to his house to investigate, the family reported finding his remains in a recycling bin. He was wrapped in spray foam insulator, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office ruled that Robledo died from a gunshot wound to the head.

Documents with the names of Robledo and Berrios were found inside the home, along with a notebook titled “Henchem, The Christopher Berrios Story,” police wrote in the report.

On the last page, police found this note: “Back of the head- Immediately drag him to garage. Strip phone, keys, money, destroy phone. Take Q to Santa Fe put her in taxi- Get her out. Come back home. Get rid of truck- where to take truck? Away- wipe any prints- make sure no cameras. Get back home- get rid of body.”

A portion of the note was redacted. The writing continued: “Come back clean everything- well and get story together.”

Detectives found bloody clothes, paper towels and a piece of skull in a Honda registered to Berrios that was parked in the garage.

Investigators said they believe Robledo was killed in the dining room, where blood was found on chairs, tables, walls and the floor. A gun cleaning kit was found, but police said there was no gun in the home. A hacksaw and two saw blades with blood on them were also in the dining room.

Berrios was seen on camera Sept. 2 at Lowe’s, 4625 W. Charleston Blvd., buying spray foam insulator, police said.

It remained unclear when he would be extradited to Las Vegas, where he is charged with murder.

