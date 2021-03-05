Man faces judge in 22-year-old Las Vegas woman’s death

The father of a man wanted in connection with the slaying of a 22-year-old Las Vegas woman was back in court Friday.

Jose Rangel (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

An evidence photo shows Erick Rangel-Ibarra and Lesly Palacio inside the Bourbon Street Bar at Charleston and Nellis boulevards. Rangel-Ibarra is wanted on a murder charge in Palacio's death. (Courtesy Clark County District Court)

An evidence photo shows Erick Rangel-Ibarra and Lesly Palacio outside the Bourbon Street Bar at Charleston and Nellis boulevards. Rangel-Ibarra is wanted on a murder charge in Palacio's death. (Courtesy Clark County District Court)

An evidence photo shows cleaning supplies inside the home of Jose Rangel and his son Erick Rangel-Ibarra, who are charged in connection with the death of Lesly Palacio. (Courtesy Clark County District Court)

An evidence photo shows rubber gloves on a couch inside the home of Jose Rangel and his son Erick Rangel-Ibarra, who are charged in connection with the death of Lesly Palacio. (Courtesy Clark County District Court)

Jose Rangel, 45, has admitted to helping his son, Erick Rangel-Ibarra, 25, drag Lesly Palacio’s body out of their Las Vegas home and flee to Mexico, according to court records.

The younger man is still on the lam, while Jose Rangel is expected to face a judge during a video conference hearing from the Clark County Detention Center, where he was being held on $100,000 bail.

Prosecutors have said that surveillance video showed the two men placing Palacio’s body into a pickup truck on Aug. 29, before Rangel-Ibarra drove off.

Palacio’s body was found in Moapa Valley near Valley of Fire State Park in September, according to court records.

Palacio was last seen by family when she went to get drinks with Rangel-Ibarra on the day she was killed.

After the slaying, the prosecutor said, the two men fled to Mexico. Jose Rangel later returned and surrendered to U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at a border crossing in San Diego on Jan. 19, telling authorities that he had been with his son but they had split up.

Within two weeks of Palacio’s disappearance, police identified Rangel-Ibarra as a suspect in her killing, though her cause and manner of death had not been determined.

Rangel-Ibarra faces a murder charge, while he and his father each face a charge of destroying or concealing evidence.

